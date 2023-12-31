Father Alleges Kidnapping Amidst LAUTECH Baby Swap Case

Adediji Moses, the father who recently brought to light the alleged baby swap incident at Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, Oyo State, has made a shocking allegation of being kidnapped. He claims that two men abducted him and warned him against pursuing the case regarding his daughter’s medical situation.
Moses, 34, had previously accused LAUTECH Teaching Hospital of swapping his child at birth in November 2018. He discovered in 2021 that his child, despite his SC genotype and his wife’s AA genotype, was a sickle cell patient. After retesting at the hospital confirmed the initial results, he decided to go public with his story.
In an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, Moses expressed fear for his life since making the case public. He recounted a harrowing experience of being abducted by unknown men who threatened him, saying “innocent people would be affected” if he continued his pursuit against the hospital.
Moses detailed his ordeal, describing how he was approached, threatened with a gun, blindfolded, and taken to an unknown location. The kidnappers warned him of dire consequences if he took any further steps in investigating his daughter’s case at LAUTECH. After a tense confrontation, they eventually released him, but not without issuing a stern warning.
Following this traumatic event, Moses expressed his reluctance to continue pursuing the case, focusing instead on survival and providing for his family. He and his wife, both jobless, rely on his income from riding an okada. Moses hopes for assistance to better care for his family and his daughter’s health.
When contacted in August, the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital stated that investigations were ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the Adediji case.
Editorial:
The recent allegations by Adediji Moses of being kidnapped in connection with his baby swap case at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital are deeply concerning. This incident highlights the complexities surrounding medical disputes and underscores the potential risks individuals face when challenging established institutions.
Moses’ decision to go public with his story was brave, driven by a desire for truth and justice for his daughter. However, the alleged response – his kidnapping and subsequent threats – is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by ordinary citizens in their quest for accountability.
This situation calls for a broader reflection on the state of healthcare and legal systems in our society. It raises critical questions about the safety and protection of those who dare to speak out against perceived injustices. The fear and intimidation Moses experienced should not be part of anyone’s journey to seek truth.
As we consider Moses’ predicament, it’s essential to advocate for a system where individuals can pursue their rights without fear of retribution. It’s also a reminder of the importance of thorough and transparent investigations in resolving such complex cases. The pursuit of justice should not endanger the lives of those seeking it.
Did You Know?
- Baby swapping, though rare, is a severe concern in hospitals worldwide and can have lifelong implications for the families involved.
- Genotype testing is crucial in Nigeria due to the high prevalence of sickle cell disease, a genetic condition affecting millions in the country.
- Kidnapping for intimidation purposes is a critical issue in Nigeria, often linked to various motives, including silencing individuals involved in legal or public disputes.
- LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, established in 1990, is a prominent medical institution in Oyo State, Nigeria, known for its healthcare and research contributions.
- The psychological impact of both wrongful child-swapping and kidnapping experiences can be profound, often requiring long-term mental health support for the victims.