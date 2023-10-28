Federal Government Boosts Lagos’ Quest for Affordable Healthcare

The Federal Government is stepping up. Through Dr Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, they’ve shown commitment. Their goal? To support Lagos State in offering affordable and accessible healthcare to its residents. This was revealed during Dr Alausa’s visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House.
Patricia Deworitshe, the voice of the Federal Ministry of Health’s Media and Public Relations, shared the Minister’s thoughts. The message was clear. The healthcare system needs a revamp.
Dr Alausa was candid:
“Our system is faltering. Yet, President Bola Tinubu has given us a mission. We must transform healthcare, ensuring it serves every citizen.”
He praised Lagos State’s efforts. He sees it as a potential model for other states. Governor Sanwo-Olu responded positively. He’s ready for collaboration, keen to tap into the Federal Government’s expertise.
Editorial:
Healthcare is a right. Every citizen deserves access. The Federal Government’s support for Lagos State is a step forward. It’s a move we applaud. Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, should lead in healthcare reforms. If successful, it can be a model for others.
The pledges are good. Actions are better. The collaboration between the Federal and Lagos State governments needs to be real. It should lead to better facilities and trained medical staff. Policies should make healthcare affordable. After all, a healthy populace is productive. Investing in healthcare is both a moral and economic duty.
Both governments have a responsibility. This pledge isn’t just words. It’s a commitment to the people. They’re waiting. They deserve a functional healthcare system.
Did You Know?
- Lagos is Nigeria’s most populous city. It’s also among the world’s fastest-growing.
- Nigeria’s healthcare has its challenges. Limited facilities and trained staff are just a few.
- In 2018, Lagos launched a Health Insurance Scheme. The aim? Quality healthcare for all residents.
- Nigeria’s healthcare spending is below par. It’s less than 5% of its GDP. The African Union recommends 15%.
- Doctor-patient ratios are concerning. The World Health Organization suggests 1:600. Nigeria’s reality? Approximately 1:2,500.