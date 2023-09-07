Federal Government Enlists Mdcan To Tackle Health Crisis

The Minister of Health, Professor Ali Pate, calls on the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN). He believes they have a vital role in reforming Nigeria’s healthcare.
The statement came during Kano’s 13th Biennial Delegates Meeting and Scientific Conference. Pate acknowledges the healthcare sector’s numerous challenges, such as poor funding and brain drain.
Despite these hurdles, the Minister remains optimistic. He thinks that MDCAN and the government can collaborate to improve the situation.
Pate also urges senior medical consultants to use their expertise. He wants them to enhance both undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in Nigeria.
Editorial
Collaboration: The Key to Healthcare Reform
The Federal Government’s recent call to MDCAN is both timely and crucial. Nigeria’s healthcare system is in an emergency, facing issues from underfunding to outdated facilities.
MDCAN, with its pool of experienced consultants, is in a prime position to offer the expertise needed for an overhaul. However, the government must also increase funding, modernise infrastructure, and create a conducive environment for healthcare professionals.
The issue of brain drain is particularly alarming. Medical professionals leave the country for greener pastures, creating a vacuum in healthcare services.
The government must provide incentives to retain these skilled workers. Their expertise is indispensable for the improvement of healthcare services in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the lowest healthcare expenditures per capita globally.
- The doctor-patient ratio in the country is about 1:5,000, far below the WHO-recommended 1:600.
- Medical tourism is a significant issue, with Nigerians spending millions annually on healthcare abroad.
- Nigeria ranks 187 out of 191 in the World Health Organization’s healthcare systems ranking.
- Frequent strikes plague the Nigerian healthcare sector, affecting medical service delivery.