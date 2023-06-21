Federal Government to Launch New Anti-Cancer Vaccine

The Federal Government, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has announced plans to introduce a new anti-cancer vaccine, the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, into the national immunisation schedule in 2023 and 2024. The move aims to combat the rising incidence of cervical, anal, and oropharyngeal cancers.
The announcement was made by Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NPHCDA, during a quarterly review meeting of the South-East Traditional Rulers Committee on primary healthcare delivery in Awka.
He highlighted that HPV is a commonly transmitted infection that can lead to various health issues, including the cancers above.
The meeting was part of efforts to strengthen primary healthcare facilities and enhance reproductive, maternal, child, and adolescent health services across the South-East five states.
The NPHCDA boss urged traditional rulers to continue championing primary healthcare delivery in their communities.
Editorial
Introducing Anti-Cancer Vaccine: A Step Forward in Nigeria’s Healthcare
The Federal Government’s decision to introduce the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into the national immunisation schedule is a significant step forward in Nigeria’s healthcare system. This move, aimed at combating the rising incidence of certain types of cancer, underscores the government’s commitment to improving public health.
Critics may argue that introducing a new vaccine cannot address the country’s health challenges. While this is true, it is essential to recognise that every step towards improving healthcare, no matter how small, is a step in the right direction.
The real challenge lies in ensuring the vaccine is accessible to all Nigerians, regardless of socio-economic status. It is also crucial to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination and dispel any myths or misconceptions.
The government’s engagement with traditional rulers is commendable, as they influence health-seeking behaviour in their communities. Hopefully, this collaboration will lead to a successful rollout of the HPV vaccine, contributing to a healthier Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a group of more than 200 related viruses, some of which can lead to cancer.
- HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection worldwide.
- Certain types of HPV can cause cervical, anal, and oropharyngeal cancers.
- Vaccination against HPV can help prevent these types of cancer.
- The HPV vaccine is most effective at a young age, typically around 11 or 12.
