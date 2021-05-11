Federal Ministry of Health: Inaccurate Diagnoses by Healthcare Professionals

The Federal Ministry of Health has revealed that only 80% of doctors and 67% of nurses in Nigeria diagnose accurately.
This disclosure was made by the Permanent Secretary, Adebiyi Olufunso, who also questioned the outcomes from community health extension workers.
These workers manage over 30,000 primary healthcare facilities in the country, and according to Olufunso, only about 57% of them would make accurate diagnoses.
Olufunso made these remarks at the third Africa Digital Health Summit (ADHS 2023) in Lagos, where he emphasised the importance of digital tools in providing a solid foundation for correct analyses.
He also mentioned that the ministry had developed a national policy on digital health to enable Nigeria to compete globally.
The Permanent Secretary pointed out that recent data shows that 40% of doctors in the country are based in Lagos, with some states having fewer than five doctors.
He highlighted a significant challenge facing the health sector, impacting quality care and outcomes: the number of women attending antenatal care is increasing, as is the maternal mortality rate.
The summit convener, Dr Niyi Osamiluyi, stated that digital transformation requires collaboration, as no single entity could address the challenges in the sector.
He noted that digital health offers endless possibilities for improving outcomes on the African continent.
Editorial
The revelation by the Federal Ministry of Health that a significant percentage of doctors and nurses in Nigeria make inaccurate diagnoses is a cause for concern.
It underscores the need for continuous professional development and training for healthcare professionals in the country. It also highlights the importance of leveraging digital tools and technologies to improve diagnostic accuracy.
While the ministry’s move to develop a national policy on digital health is commendable, it’s crucial to ensure that this policy is effectively implemented. This includes providing the necessary infrastructure and training for healthcare professionals to use digital tools effectively.
Furthermore, the uneven distribution of doctors nationwide, with 40% based in Lagos, calls for urgent measures to address this imbalance. This could include incentives to encourage doctors to practice in states with fewer doctors.
Finally, the increase in the number of women attending antenatal care alongside a rise in the maternal mortality rate is a paradox that needs to be addressed.
It’s essential to ensure that women have access to antenatal care and receive quality care that can help reduce maternal mortality.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, with an estimated 917 deaths per 100,000 live births.
- The Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria was established in 1954 to provide leadership in formulating and implementing health policies.
- Digital health refers to the use of digital technologies for health, from electronic health records to mobile health apps.
For the latest Naija news, Yohaig NG is your trusted source.
We provide timely and accurate news updates, ensuring you stay informed about the happenings in Nigeria.
Our user-friendly platform makes it easy for you to navigate and find the news that matters to you.
We encourage our readers to engage with our content by leaving comments and sharing our news stories.
Stay updated with Yohaig NG, your trusted news source.