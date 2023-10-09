Fg Approves Contract Positions For Retired Healthcare Workers

The Federal Government has sanctioned the appointment of doctors, nurses, and other clinical healthcare professionals as contract staff following their compulsory retirement. The government stipulated that these contract staff could maintain the same salary scale level they retired on, contingent upon their desire and merit.
A circular from the Federal Ministry of Health, dated October 5, 2023, directed various health sector leaders to comply with a previously issued circular from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.
A preceding circular from the OHCSF, dated August 30, 2023, rejected the proposal to increase the current retirement age of Medical/Dental Consultants and other health professionals from 60 to 70 and 75, respectively.
The council rejected the request, citing reasons such as professionals leaving the country due to financial considerations and unsatisfactory working conditions, not retirement age. The council also expressed dissatisfaction with the work attitude of health workers, despite government efforts to incentivise them.
The council approved that clinical health workers, upon reaching the compulsory retirement age/years, may be offered contract appointments on the same salary scale level they retired on if desired and deserved.
The government is set to engage with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and the Nigerian Medical Association to extract a commitment from medical doctors and aims to institutionalise an effective performance management system in the public service to enhance the work ethics of medical officers and consultants.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s decision to allow healthcare professionals to continue working on a contract basis post-retirement is a strategic response to the ongoing brain drain in the health sector.
We find ourselves in a situation where the healthcare system is grappling with a shortage of experienced professionals, and this move provides a temporary solution to maintain a semblance of stability within the sector. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that this is a palliative measure and not a cure for the systemic issues plaguing our health sector.
We must delve deeper into the root causes of the exodus of healthcare professionals and address the underlying issues of remuneration, working conditions, and professional development opportunities.
We must create an environment that not only retains the experienced professionals within our borders but also nurtures the upcoming generation of healthcare workers. The government, healthcare bodies, and professionals must engage in a constructive dialogue to formulate policies that ensure the sustainability and growth of the health sector.
Our focus should not only be on retaining the expertise of our seasoned professionals but also on creating a robust, efficient, and sustainable healthcare system that serves the needs of the nation.
We must invest in our healthcare infrastructure, provide competitive remuneration, and ensure that our professionals work in an environment that is conducive and supportive. It is through these concerted efforts that we can truly build a healthcare system that is resilient, robust, and capable of serving the healthcare needs of our populace.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is currently experiencing a significant brain drain in the health sector, with many healthcare professionals seeking opportunities abroad.
- The term “Japa” is a colloquial Nigerian term that refers to the act of leaving one’s country to seek better opportunities abroad.
- The healthcare system in Nigeria has been under strain for several years, grappling with challenges such as inadequate facilities, poor remuneration, and a shortage of healthcare professionals.
- The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is a professional association for Nigerian doctors and dentists, and it often advocates for better conditions for healthcare professionals in the country.
- The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria is responsible for regulating medical and dental practice in Nigeria, ensuring the maintenance of professional standards and ethics.