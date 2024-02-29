FG Bolsters Healthcare Workforce with Over 2,400 New Hires

In a significant move to address the healthcare sector’s manpower shortage, the Federal Government has recruited 2,497 healthcare professionals, including doctors, midwives, nurses, and Community Health Extension Workers, over the past six months. This announcement was made by Prof. Alli Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, during the third edition of the ministerial press briefing series in Abuja.
The recruitment drive comes as a response to the alarming exodus of healthcare workers from Nigeria seeking better opportunities abroad due to challenges such as poor remuneration, rising insecurity, and inadequate facilities. This brain drain has notably impacted the country’s doctor-population ratio, with many resident doctors relocating to countries like the United Kingdom and the United States.
Under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility, affordability, and quality have been prioritized, focusing on revitalizing primary healthcare facilities nationwide. These efforts ensure that essential services are available and accessible, especially in rural and underserved areas, improving health outcomes and reducing preventable diseases.
The government’s initiatives have led to notable achievements, including increasing antenatal care attendance among women and providing skilled birth attendants at an additional 1,400 health facilities. This has significantly increased the number of health facility deliveries, with up to 230,000 deliveries recorded per month.
The minister announced the release of N50 billion as the first tranche of the Basic Healthcare Fund, marking a substantial increase from the previous allocation. This funding is expected to rejuvenate primary healthcare facilities nationwide, ensuring that quality care is accessible to all citizens.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s recent recruitment of over 2,400 healthcare professionals is a commendable step towards addressing the critical manpower shortage in Nigeria’s health sector. This initiative aims to fill the void left by the mass exodus of healthcare workers and signifies a broader commitment to improving healthcare delivery nationwide.
The challenges that have led to the “japa” phenomenon—where skilled professionals leave Nigeria for greener pastures—are multifaceted, encompassing economic, security, and professional development concerns. Addressing these issues requires a holistic approach beyond recruitment to improve working conditions, offer competitive remuneration, and ensure the availability of modern medical facilities and equipment.
The government’s focus on revitalizing primary healthcare facilities is a strategic move that recognizes the foundational role of primary care in the healthcare system. By enhancing access to essential healthcare services, especially in underserved areas, the government is taking significant strides towards achieving universal health coverage and reducing the burden of preventable diseases.
The allocation of N50 billion to the Basic Healthcare Fund is a testament to the government’s dedication to this cause. This investment is crucial for equipping primary healthcare centres with the necessary resources to provide quality care to all Nigerians, irrespective of their socio-economic status.
As we applaud these efforts, sustaining and building upon these gains is imperative. Continuous investment in healthcare infrastructure, workforce development, and policy reforms are essential to creating a resilient healthcare system that meets the nation’s needs. The journey towards a healthier Nigeria requires the collective effort of the government, healthcare professionals, and the community.
Did You Know?
