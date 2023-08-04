FG Implements ‘No Work, No Pay’ for Striking Resident Doctors

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors in Federal Tertiary Hospitals to enforce the “no work, no pay” policy on members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) who are currently on strike.
The directive was issued in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Health, signed by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr Andrew Noah.
NARD embarked on an indefinite strike on July 26, 2023, to press for various demands, including the implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy for healthcare workers, immediate payment of salary arrears, a new hazard allowance, and the domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act.
The government’s letter accused the striking doctors of being insensitive and stated that various conciliatory meetings had proved abortive.
The directive also requires hospitals to maintain an attendance register for resident doctors willing to work.
Reacting to the directive, the Secretary-General of NARD, Dr Kelechi Chikezie, said the policy was not unexpected and that NARD leaders would meet to discuss their position.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s decision to enforce the “no work, no pay” policy on striking resident doctors is a significant development in an ongoing dispute that has far-reaching implications for healthcare in Nigeria.
While the government’s frustration with the strike is understandable, the decision to withhold pay raises serious ethical and legal questions.
The striking doctors have put forth a series of demands that speak to broader issues within the Nigerian healthcare system, including fair compensation, working conditions, and professional development.
The government’s response, while forceful, does not address these underlying concerns.
The situation calls for a more nuanced and empathetic approach that recognizes the legitimate grievances of the striking doctors while also considering the impact on patients and the healthcare system as a whole.
A resolution will likely require compromise, dialogue, and a willingness to engage with the complex issues at the heart of the dispute.
The “no work, no pay” policy may be a legal tool, but its implementation in this context could further polarize the situation and hinder efforts to reach a constructive resolution. The government and NARD must find a way to move beyond confrontation and work together to find a solution that serves the interests of both parties and the Nigerian people.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on an indefinite strike on July 26, 2023.
- The doctors are demanding fair compensation, better working conditions, and the implementation of specific policies.
- The Federal Government’s “no work, no pay” policy is a significant escalation in the dispute and has been met with mixed reactions.