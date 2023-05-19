FG Initiates Construction of Mega Vaccine Storage Facilities in Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commenced the construction of a large-scale storage facility in Abuja to expand vaccine storage capacity at a national level. In addition, the plan includes two other facilities in Lagos and Kano.
During the ground-breaking ceremony, the Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, stated that the increasing population and introduction of new vaccines had necessitated the expansion of storage space.
Ehanire said: “The supply chain challenges brought on by the COVID-19 vaccination effort also underline the necessity for a substantial expansion of storage space which will enhance resilience in the system.”
According to the minister, following a detailed analysis, the country decided to construct three mega stores at the national level, optimize cold chain equipment at health facilities, deploy an efficient distribution system, and use an electronic logistics management information system to provide visibility across the supply chain.
Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, reflected on the previous lack of storage space for vaccines and injection materials, which led to an inefficient supply chain for health commodities.
Shuaib noted, “The logistics team in the country developed a strategic system design plan to address the challenges in immunization supply chain. This plan included massive storage capacity expansion at the national level through the construction of three megastores.”
He appreciated the Gavi Alliance’s support in funding the construction of two mega stores in Abuja and Kano. Shuaib revealed that work had commenced on the construction of the Lagos hub, with the World Bank also providing oversight of the construction process.
The Minister of Health expressed his gratitude to UNICEF’s Supply Division for their technical support in reviewing the designs of the hubs and providing procurement services support.
He confirmed that the procurement processes for the Kano Hub project had commenced, and they expect to break ground on that project soon.
Editorial “Massive Vaccine Storage Facilities: A Boost to Nigeria’s Immunization Efforts”
The Federal Government’s initiative to build large-scale storage facilities for vaccines nationwide is a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria’s immunization program.
It addresses the issue of storage space constraints.
It aims to improve the efficiency of the supply chain for health commodities, which is vital in a country with an ever-increasing population.
Did you know?
- Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is a global health partnership that brings together public and private sectors to create equal vaccine access for children, wherever they live.
