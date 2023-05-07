Former Army Chief Buratai Highlights Nigeria’s Cervical Cancer Crisis

Former Nigerian Army Chief, Brigadier-General. (RTD) Tukur Burutai has raised the alarm over the alarming rate of cervical cancer cases in Nigeria.
Speaking at the public presentation and launch of ‘NADAMA,’ a book by Mrs. Fatima Usara in Abuja, Burutai shared statistics on the prevalence of cervical cancer among Nigerian women.
Mrs. Fatima Usara, Head of Public Affairs at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has written the book to sensitize the public about cervical cancer and other health issues.
Burutai, the Director of Research at NIMR, Prof. Oliver Ezechi, estimates that 36 million Nigerian women aged 15 and above are at risk of contracting cervical cancer.
Every day, 33 new cases are diagnosed, and 22 women succumb to the disease, making it the second most common cancer among women in Nigeria.
Cervical cancer ranks as the fourth most frequent malignancy in women worldwide and is one of the leading causes of cancer mortality in 36 countries, including Nigeria.
Burutai emphasized the need for preventative measures and lauded Usara’s efforts to raise cervical cancer awareness through her book.
He encouraged Nigerians, particularly parents, women, and youths, to read ‘NADAMA’ in an engaging and suspenseful style.
Editorial: Combating Nigeria’s Cervical Cancer Crisis
Cervical cancer is a devastating health crisis in Nigeria, and the nation must take urgent steps to address this life-threatening issue.
The statistics shared by Brig.-Gen. (RTD) Tukur Burutai is alarming and demonstrates the urgent need for action.
The high number of women affected by the disease underscores the importance of adopting preventive measures and raising awareness about cervical cancer.
While those opposed to increased awareness campaigns may argue that resources should be directed elsewhere, the severity of the situation cannot be ignored.
Ignoring the crisis will only lead to more lives lost and increased suffering for countless women and their families.
Instead, the country should prioritize investment in preventive measures, education, health facilities, and services.
Nigeria’s government and health institutions must work together to develop effective strategies for combating cervical cancer.
These should include widespread public education campaigns, increased access to screening and vaccinations, and support for further research.
Improving access to high-quality treatment facilities and medical care for those diagnosed with cervical cancer is essential.
We must also encourage critical thinking and proactive reactions to achieve meaningful change. Society must be aware of the problem and the need for collective action.
‘NADAMA,’ the book by Fatima Usara, is an excellent starting point for raising awareness and educating the public about the disease. Let us learn from her efforts and work together to eradicate cervical cancer from Nigeria.
