Health Expert Warns: Over 65% Nigerian Men Over 40 Risk Erectile Dysfunction

Dr David Paddy, a health expert and founder of Paddy Paddy Wellness, has raised the alarm over the increasing risk of erectile dysfunction among Nigerian men aged 40 and above.
He estimates that over 65% of men in this age group are at risk, attributing the situation to unhealthy habits such as lack of regular exercise, continuous consumption of processed foods, and irregular eating and resting patterns.
Dr Paddy warns that men suffering from erectile dysfunction may be at a higher risk of stroke, heart disease, and premature death. He emphasises the need for men to address this issue proactively to prevent it from affecting their overall health and well-being.
The health expert made these remarks during a health sensitisation programme in Abakaliki, where he called for urgent measures to address the problem.
He noted that the rate of erectile dysfunction is alarming and increasing daily, necessitating education and awareness among men.
Editorial
The recent revelation by Dr David Paddy about the increasing risk of erectile dysfunction among Nigerian men over 40 is a wake-up call for the nation.
As described by Dr Paddy, the situation is alarming and requires urgent attention.
The fact that unhealthy lifestyle habits are a significant contributor to this problem suggests that it can be mitigated with lifestyle changes.
While it’s essential to address this issue at the individual level, there’s also a need for broader public health initiatives. Health education campaigns can raise awareness about the risks of unhealthy habits and promote healthier lifestyles.
Additionally, healthcare providers should be encouraged to discuss this issue with their patients and provide appropriate support and treatment options.
The issue of erectile dysfunction is not just a personal problem; it’s a public health issue that can have significant implications for the well-being of our society.
It’s time for us to take this issue seriously and take proactive steps to address it.
Did You Know?
- Erectile dysfunction can signify a more serious health problem like heart disease or diabetes.
- Regular exercise can help prevent erectile dysfunction.
- A healthy diet can also play a role in preventing erectile dysfunction.
- Stress and mental health issues can cause or worsen erectile dysfunction.
- Certain medications can cause erectile dysfunction.
