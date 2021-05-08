Health Insurance Coverage in Nigeria at Only 6%, Providers Reveal

The Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) has expressed concern over the low adoption of health insurance in Nigeria.
This comes 19 years after the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was established and a year after it was made compulsory by creating the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in 2022.
During the association’s mid-year meeting in Lagos, the Chairman of the Lagos chapter, Mrs Biola Paul-Ozieh, revealed that only six per cent of Nigerians have registered with the NHIA.
She called on the government at all levels to prioritise healthcare funding to improve access and achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) target.
Mrs Paul-Ozieh lamented the inadequate funding of the NHIA over the years.
She emphasised the need for healthcare providers to receive adequate and timely performance-based remuneration.
She also advocated for the continuation of the two payment mechanisms of capitation for primary care providers and fee-for-service for secondary caregivers.
The Chairman urged the government to demonstrate the political will necessary for the NHIA to perform effectively.
She expressed optimism that achieving the UHC goal is feasible if health coverage and financing options are well coordinated.
Editorial
The revelation that only six per cent of Nigerians have health insurance is a stark reminder of the challenges facing the country’s healthcare sector.
The uptake remains disappointing despite the establishment of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).
While the government’s efforts to make health insurance mandatory are commendable, more must be done to ensure that most Nigerians are covered.
This includes increasing funding for the NHIA and ensuring that healthcare providers are adequately compensated for their services.
However, the government cannot do this alone. There needs to be a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including healthcare providers, to educate the public about the benefits of health insurance.
This could involve awareness campaigns and community outreach programmes.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s healthcare expenditure per capita is one of the lowest in the world.
- The World Health Organization recommends that countries spend at least 5% of their GDP on healthcare. Nigeria currently spends less than 1%.
- According to the World Bank, only 3.8% of Nigeria’s population was covered by health insurance in 2018.
