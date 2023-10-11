Health Minister Urges Hospitals to Prioritise Lives Over Formalities

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, has emphatically urged hospitals across Nigeria to prioritise saving lives above all else, particularly in emergencies involving gunshot and accident victims.
This directive comes amidst longstanding public outcry over hospitals demanding police reports before administering crucial, potentially life-saving treatment to such victims.
Pate, expressing his dismay during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, disclosed that the Federal Government has issued a directive to hospitals, mandating them to prioritise life-saving interventions above any other considerations.
He stated, “Recently there have been concerns about patients who show up at the emergency facilities and police reports being asked about gunshots or accidents. That’s really unfortunate, but in all federal teaching hospitals, for instance, I was in Maiduguri at the weekend, life has to be saved first.”
Pate further emphasized that all hospitals, including private establishments, should adopt this life-first mindset. He also expressed hope that state governments and private hospitals would adhere to this directive, underscoring that the primary obligation of health practitioners is to save lives.
Editorial
The directive from the Coordinating Minister of Health, urging hospitals to prioritise life-saving interventions over bureaucratic procedures, is not only timely but also pivotal in a nation where the sanctity of life often seems to be in a perpetual tussle with administrative red tape.
The longstanding practice of demanding police reports from victims of gunshots and accidents before administering treatment has, undoubtedly, cost numerous lives and needs to be eradicated from our healthcare system. This is not merely a policy issue; it is a moral and ethical one that speaks to the very heart of our values as a society and a nation.
We believe that while the directive from the Federal Government is a step in the right direction, it must be backed by stringent regulations and possibly, legislative actions that penalise non-compliance.
It is imperative that we, as a nation, ensure that our healthcare system is not only accessible but also empathetic to the plights of those who find themselves in emergencies. The government, regulatory bodies, and healthcare providers must work in unison to ensure that this directive is implemented in its entirety across all healthcare facilities in the country.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s healthcare system is categorised into primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare, each tier providing different levels of care and being managed by different levels of the government.
- The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Nigeria was established to ensure that every Nigerian has access to good health care services.
- Nigeria has one of the largest networks of healthcare facilities in Africa, but accessibility and quality of services can vary widely.
- Emergency medical services and response to accidents and sudden illnesses are areas that have been identified as needing improvement in the Nigerian healthcare system.
- The doctor-patient ratio in Nigeria is about 1:2750, far below the WHO-recommended 1:600.