Health Specialists Urge Government to Prioritise Funding for Disease Research

Specialists in infectious diseases have appealed to the Nigerian federal government, stressing the urgency of prioritising research funding. They assert that Nigeria’s aspiration to become a world-class country will remain unfulfilled unless research funding takes precedence.
The plea was made on Monday in Abuja during the inaugural Scientific Seminar of the International Research Centre of Excellence (IRCE), conducted by the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN). The specialists emphasised the need for the government to recognise that investing in health infrastructure and services differs significantly from funding research.
Speaking at the event, Professor of Medicine and Co-founder of the Institute of Human Virology, Baltimore, Maryland, Prof. Williams Blattner, praised Nigeria’s intellectual capabilities, stating that the nation could flourish in research if the government created opportunities through funding.
Prof. Blattner, the founder of IHVN, elaborated on his involvement in enhancing Nigeria’s capacity to implement the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. This initiative, through IHVN, has provided comprehensive HIV prevention, care, and treatment services to numerous Nigerians.
In his address, IHVN’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Patrick Dakum, underscored the importance of prioritising research funding. He affirmed that a country’s rise to prominence is inseparably linked to its investment in research. Furthermore, he insisted on proactive government support, particularly in funding, to harness Nigeria’s rich intellectual capacity.
He remarked, “In our universities, research budgets are minimal. Development is intrinsically linked to research. If we neglect research, we are forsaking the future. We must strive towards becoming the world-class nation we aspire to be.”
Dr Dakum added that his organisation, alongside other research institutes in Nigeria, would persist in advocating for research funding through data presentation to the government.
Dr Dakum concluded his speech by praising IHVN’s work, highlighting how research continues to refine science and augment knowledge to improve society and public health. He stressed the pivotal role research plays and expressed his vision for the continued growth and capacity building of IHVN, facilitated by the government’s commitment to funding.
Similarly, the Executive Director of IRCE, Prof. Alash’le Abimiku, appreciated Nigeria’s efforts towards addressing health issues but reiterated the need for the government to take research funding seriously.
Editorial
Investing in Research: The Path to a Healthier Nigeria
The appeal from infectious disease experts to the Nigerian government regarding the necessity of funding research echoes a sentiment resonating worldwide: investment in research is pivotal for progress.
This is particularly true for Nigeria, where emerging diseases pose significant public health challenges.
Yes, the government has finite resources and multiple sectors vying for funding. And indeed, there is merit in the argument that research is just one among many other priorities. However, neglecting this sector could be a fatal mistake.
The global pandemic has underscored research’s invaluable role in combating health crises.
Research funding is not just about addressing current health issues; it’s about anticipating and preparing for future challenges.
It’s about building a resilient health infrastructure that can withstand the test of time.
How should we respond to this? By advocating for increased research funding.
By raising our voices in unison to highlight the importance of this issue.
By insisting that our government prioritise the health of its citizens.
It is time to push for a change in the status quo and champion the importance of research funding.
Did you know?
- Nigeria ranks 7th among the most populous countries in the world, with an estimated population of over 206 million.
- The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria is a leading international centre in the fight against viral diseases, particularly HIV/AIDS.
- Worldwide, infectious diseases cause about a quarter of all human deaths.
