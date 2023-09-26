Perez Medcare Hospital, based in Lekki, Lagos State, has publicly denied allegations that the late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, received treatment at their facility. The hospital clarified that Mohbad was “brought in dead” and was never admitted or treated there.
The statement from the hospital’s management, released on Monday, also revealed that during their assessment, Mohbad showed no signs of life, including no pulse or heartbeat.
The hospital further disclosed that a nurse had been treating Mohbad at his home before he arrived at the facility. However, this nurse was not affiliated with Perez Medcare Hospital.
The hospital also addressed a circulating video showing Mohbad receiving treatment, stating that the medical facility was not theirs.
Perez Medcare Hospital expressed its condolences to Mohbad’s family and friends and supported calls for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.
Editorial:
The untimely death of Mohbad, a rising star in the Afrobeats scene, has left many in shock and grief. The subsequent controversies and claims surrounding the circumstances of his death further underscore the need for transparency and clarity.
It’s essential for medical facilities and professionals involved to provide accurate information to the public, especially in high-profile cases like this.
The role of the nurse treating Mohbad at home also raises questions about the quality and legitimacy of the medical care he received. It’s crucial to ensure that individuals receive proper medical attention, especially when their health is at risk.
The call for a thorough investigation into Mohbad’s death is about finding answers and ensuring that such tragedies are prevented in the future. The music industry, fans, and the general public deserve clarity and closure.
Did You Know?
- Mohbad was a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, known for his unique style and contributions to the Afrobeats genre.
- The term “brought in dead” (BID) is a medical term used when a patient is declared dead upon arrival at a medical facility.
- Perez Medcare Hospital is located in Lekki, a high-brow area in Lagos State known for its upscale residences and businesses.
- Rigor mortis, mentioned in the hospital’s statement, refers to the stiffening of the body after death.
- The Nigerian music industry has witnessed the untimely deaths of several artists over the years, sparking discussions about health and well-being in the entertainment sector.