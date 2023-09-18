Ibeju-Lekki Council Offers Free Health Services Amid Economic Strain

The Ibeju Lekki Local Council in Lagos State has initiated a free medical services program to alleviate the economic burden on its residents. Launched in response to removing fuel subsidies, the program offers free medical check-ups and drug distribution.
Council Chairman, Engr. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa stated that the initiative aligns with directives from State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Residents have warmly welcomed the program, especially those who cannot afford healthcare costs. The services are available at multiple Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the council area.
The program aims to treat conditions like high blood sugar and high blood pressure, which are often expensive to manage.
The Ibeju-Lekki Council’s free medical services program is a commendable effort to support its residents during challenging economic times. However, the initiative also raises questions about the sustainability of such programs.
Free healthcare is undoubtedly beneficial, but it should not be a temporary measure to alleviate citizens during economic downturns.
The collaboration between local and state governments is crucial for the success of such initiatives. It ensures that the program is not just a one-off event but a sustained effort to improve public health.
The council must also focus on public awareness to counter vaccine hesitancy among parents.
Moreover, the role of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement cannot be overstated. Residents must be encouraged to report suspicious activities and collaborate with the police.
Only through collective efforts can the tide of insecurity be stemmed.
- Ibeju-Lekki is known as the “New Lagos” due to its rapid development and investment opportunities.
- According to the World Health Organization, Nigeria’s healthcare system ranks 187th out of 191 countries.
- Fuel subsidies have been a controversial issue in Nigeria, leading to protests and strikes in the past.
- Lagos State is the most populous state in Nigeria, with an estimated population of over 21 million people.
- Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) are the cornerstone of rural healthcare in many developing countries, including Nigeria.