Kaduna Governor Urges Urgent Measures as Diphtheria Kills Six

A diphtheria outbreak in Kafanchan, located in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has resulted in the deaths of six individuals, primarily children, with an additional 12 hospitalised.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mohammed Shehu, revealed this information in a Thursday statement stating that the disease had surfaced in three wards of the LGA, namely Takau, Kafanchan A, and Kafanchan B.
The disease outbreak began two weeks ago when residents began showing symptoms such as difficulty breathing, high fever, cough, general body weakness, sore throat, and neck swelling.
The first case was a four-year-old boy who fell ill on July 4 and passed away after 48 hours.
Subsequently, five out of 17 new cases also succumbed to the disease within the three wards of Jema’a LGA, while 12 others are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.
In response to the tragic loss of lives, Governor Uba Sani has instructed the State Ministry of Health to dispatch an emergency team to investigate the cases and ensure the transfer of affected individuals to adequately equipped hospitals for proper management.
The team will also conduct active contact tracing and intensive community sensitisation in all affected communities and surrounding areas.
The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has also advised residents to prevent the spread of the disease and protect their communities.
These include regular handwashing with soap and water, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, covering mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, staying home from work or school when sick, staying active and walking every day to boost immunity, and reporting any suspected cases of diphtheria in their surrounding communities.
Editorial
The recent diphtheria outbreak in Kaduna State is a stark reminder of our ongoing challenges in ensuring public health in our communities.
While the swift response from Governor Uba Sani and the State Ministry of Health is commendable, this incident underscores the need for proactive disease prevention and control measures.
The spread of diphtheria, a preventable disease, highlights gaps in our healthcare system that must be addressed.
We must invest in strengthening our healthcare infrastructure, improving access to quality healthcare services, and promoting health education and awareness.
The current situation calls for a collective effort.
Everyone has a role to play in preventing the spread of diseases. Let’s adhere to the preventive measures advised by the health authorities and ensure that we report any suspected cases promptly.
Did You Know?
- Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the throat and upper airways.
- The disease is preventable through vaccination. The Diphtheria vaccine is part of the routine immunisation schedule for children.
- Diphtheria can be spread from person to person, usually through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing.
- The disease can be severe and potentially life-threatening, but it is relatively rare thanks to widespread vaccination.
- Kaduna State is located in northwestern Nigeria and is home to over 6 million people.
