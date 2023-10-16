Kaduna Nurses Association Stands Against Member Assaults

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives’ Kaduna State chapter has issued a stern warning against any form of assault on their members. This announcement was made by the State Chairman, Ishaku Yakubu, during the Quadrennial State Delegates Conference in Kaduna.
Yakubu emphasised the association’s commitment to defending its members from any harm. He highlighted the crucial role nurses play in the healthcare system and expressed concern over the neglect they face from various government levels. The association hopes for a better relationship with the current administration for improved service delivery in Kaduna State.
The Commissioner for Health, represented by Zakari Mohammed, mentioned that the State Executive Council approved the replacement of 278 nurses last year. These nurses have been deployed across hospitals, with their salaries set to commence by the end of the month.
Addressing the issue of assaults on nurses, Zakari believes that the nurses’ attitude could be a contributing factor and urged them to maintain professionalism.
Editorial
The recent stance taken by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in Kaduna is both timely and essential. At Yohaig NG, we believe that every professional, especially those in the healthcare sector, deserves respect and protection.
Nurses are on the frontline, providing care and ensuring the well-being of patients. Any form of assault or harm directed towards them is not only an attack on the individual but also a threat to the entire healthcare system.
The government and relevant stakeholders must ensure the safety and well-being of these professionals. While the attitude of some nurses might be a point of contention, it’s essential to address such issues through training and dialogue rather than resorting to violence.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State is located in the northwestern part of Nigeria and is known for its rich cultural heritage.
- The nursing profession is one of the oldest in the world, with its roots tracing back to ancient civilizations.
- Nurses play a pivotal role in patient care, often working long hours and under challenging conditions.
- The World Health Organization has designated 2020 as the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife” in honour of the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.
- Globally, there’s a growing demand for nurses, with a projected shortage of 9 million nurses by 2030.