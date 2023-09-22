Kaduna Nurses Raise Alarm Over Hospital Insecurity

The National Association of Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) in Kaduna State has voiced concerns over the deteriorating security conditions in many government hospitals.
Ishaku Yakubu, the Chairman of the state’s NANNM chapter, highlighted these concerns during the ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’ Zonal Scientific Workshop in Kaduna.
He urged the state government to address the security challenges, especially in Local Government Areas affected by banditry.
Yakubu pointed out that the fear of bandit attacks has made it difficult for health workers to access certain health facilities.
He stressed the importance of nurses in the healthcare system, stating that a fearful nurse cannot provide quality care.
He also highlighted the lack of perimeter fences in several hospitals, including General Hospital Doka and Rural Hospital Zonkwa, making them vulnerable to attacks.
The Chairman called on the government to enhance security measures, construct perimeter fences, and equip hospitals with essential tools.
He also appealed for implementing the 100% CONHESS for all health workers, noting that it has already begun for medical doctors.
Editorial:
The safety and security of healthcare facilities are paramount, not just for the patients but also for the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to provide care.
The concerns raised by the NANNM in Kaduna State are a stark reminder of the challenges faced by health workers in regions grappling with insecurity.
It’s disheartening to think that those who have dedicated their lives to caring for others are themselves in need of protection.
The state government must take immediate action to address these concerns. Ensuring that hospitals have adequate security measures, including perimeter fences and security personnel, is essential.
Beyond physical infrastructure, there’s a need for broader strategies to address the root causes of insecurity in the region.
As the state moves forward, it’s crucial to ensure that its healthcare facilities remain sanctuaries of healing, free from the threat of violence.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State, located in northwestern Nigeria, has historically been a major trade and transportation hub.
- The state is named after the Kaduna River, which flows through it.
- Kaduna has a diverse population with over 50 ethnic groups, each with its unique culture and traditions.
- The state is home to the Nigerian Defence Academy, one of the country’s premier military training institutions.
- Kaduna’s railway system plays a significant role in Nigeria’s transportation network, connecting various parts of the country.