Kano State Government Halts 16.25% Deductions on Hospital Revenues

The Kano State Government has put a stop to what it has termed “inappropriate deductions” of 16.25% from the income generated by some hospitals in Kano Metropolis.
The Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, issued a statement on Thursday revealing that these deductions were allegedly being remitted to ITC Global System and Polaris Bank Limited.
The statement highlighted the government’s concern over the improper deductions from the hospitals’ revenue.
The Executive Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the immediate suspension of these deductions and the remittances to the aforementioned firms, pending an investigation into the circumstances leading to these deductions.
Bichi urged the affected hospitals to adopt the revenue collection system used by other hospitals in the state, such as Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.
The Acting Director-General, Hospitals Management Board, and Medical Directors of the affected hospitals have been informed of this development and are expected to comply with the executive directives.
Editorial
The decision by the Kano State Government to suspend the 16.25% deductions from the revenue of some hospitals in Kano Metropolis is a significant move.
This action underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.
While it is crucial to investigate the circumstances leading to these deductions, it is equally important to ensure that such practices do not recur. The revenue generated by these hospitals should be used to improve healthcare services and facilities, not siphoned off for other purposes.
The affected hospitals have been urged to adopt the revenue collection system used by other hospitals in the state.
This is a step in the right direction, as it will ensure uniformity and fairness in the management of hospital revenues.
It is hoped that this move will lead to improved healthcare services in Kano State.
Did You Know?
- Kano State is the second largest industrial center in Nigeria and the largest in Northern Nigeria.
- The Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital is one of the leading teaching hospitals in Nigeria.
- Healthcare in Nigeria is financed by a mix of funding from the government, out-of-pocket payments, donor funding, and health insurance.
