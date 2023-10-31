Kano’s Health Crisis: Only 1,300 Doctors for Over 20 Million Residents

The Nigerian Medical Association’s Kano State Chapter has raised alarms over the severe shortage of medical professionals in the state.
Despite Kano being the most populous state in Northern Nigeria, boasting an estimated population of over 15 million according to the National Population Commission, there are only 1,300 doctors actively serving the community. This stark figure was revealed by the state’s NMA chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Suleiman.
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Dr Suleiman pointed out that the World Health Organisation recommends a ratio of one doctor for every 600 patients.
In Kano, the current ratio stands at a staggering one doctor for approximately 11,500 patients. The situation is further exacerbated by the ongoing exodus of medical professionals from the state, with many seeking opportunities in countries like Gambia, Somalia, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Suleiman emphasised the urgent need for the government to address this crisis, noting that a nation’s health directly correlates with its wealth. He called on both federal and state authorities to tackle the brain drain phenomenon and create a conducive working environment for healthcare professionals.
Editorial:
The healthcare situation in Kano State paints a grim picture of a larger national issue. The brain drain of medical professionals is not a new phenomenon, but its implications are becoming increasingly dire. When a state with a population as vast as Kano’s struggles with such a significant shortage of doctors, it’s a clear indication that systemic changes are required.
It’s not just about numbers; it’s about the quality of care, the strain on existing professionals, and the potential health crises that could emerge from such imbalances. The government must recognise the urgency of this situation and take proactive measures. This includes not only hiring more professionals but also ensuring they have the resources, support, and environment they need to effectively serve the community.
Did You Know?
- The brain drain of medical professionals from Africa to other parts of the world has been a concern for decades.
- Kano State, with its rich history, is one of the commercial nerve centres of Northern Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is the primary professional body for doctors in Nigeria, advocating for the welfare of its members and the overall health sector.
- The World Health Organisation’s recommendation of one doctor to 600 patients is a benchmark used to gauge the adequacy of medical professionals in a region.
- The healthcare sector’s challenges are multifaceted, ranging from infrastructure deficits to policy gaps and inadequate funding.