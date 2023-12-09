Kwara State Boosts Nursing Sector with Full CONHESS Implementation

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has announced the full implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) at 100% for nurses in the state. This significant development was shared in a statement by the Chairman and Secretary of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Kwara State Council, Mr Aminu Shehu and Markus Luka, respectively.
In addition to this salary structure enhancement, the governor has also approved the recruitment of additional nurses. This move aims to address the staffing shortfall caused by the migration of health workers abroad. The governor expressed optimism that these measures would elevate the quality and standard of nursing care in Kwara State to align with global best practices.
The health workers’ union thanked the Executive Secretary of the State Hospital Management Bureau for their pivotal role in advocating these changes. The association also lauded Governor AbdulRazaq for his approval of the salary structure upgrade and the recruitment initiative, which are expected to improve healthcare delivery in the state significantly.
Editorial
The recent decision by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to fully implement the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for nurses in Kwara State marks a commendable stride in enhancing the healthcare sector. This move acknowledges nurses’ invaluable contribution to healthcare and aligns with global standards in nursing care.
The decision to recruit more nurses addresses a critical challenge faced by the healthcare system – the migration of health workers abroad. The state is taking a proactive step towards ensuring its citizens have access to quality healthcare services by bolstering the workforce.
This initiative reflects a broader understanding of investing in healthcare personnel. Nurses are often the backbone of healthcare systems, providing essential care and patient support. By improving their working conditions and remuneration, we can expect a ripple effect of benefits, including improved patient care, enhanced job satisfaction among nurses, and a more robust healthcare system overall.
As we applaud these developments in Kwara State, we must recognize the need for such progressive measures nationwide. Investing in healthcare workers is not just a matter of fairness but a strategic move towards building a healthier, more resilient society. We hope that other states will follow suit, recognizing the undeniable link between the welfare of healthcare workers and the nation’s overall health.
Did You Know?
- CONHESS, or the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, is a unified salary scale for health workers in Nigeria designed to improve the remuneration of healthcare professionals.
- Kwara State, located in Western Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups.
- The state has made significant strides in healthcare development, including establishing the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency to provide affordable healthcare services.
- Nursing in Nigeria has evolved significantly over the years, with increased emphasis on specialized training and professional development.
- Kwara State is home to several tertiary educational institutions, including the University of Ilorin, which offers programs in health sciences and contributes to the state’s healthcare workforce.