Lagos Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Traditional Birth Centres

The Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB) has taken decisive action by sealing two traditional birth attendant facilities in Lagos for violating practice regulations. This move is part of the board’s broader efforts to enforce compliance with traditional medicine practice standards in the state.
The affected facilities, located at No. 58, Willoughby Street, Ebute-Metta, and 12, Ogunnaike Street, Agege, were shut down during a recent operation by the LSTMB. Mrs Adams Aisha, who led the inspectorate team, emphasized that the closures were necessary to safeguard public health and safety.
The LSTMB, in collaboration with the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps, is actively working to protect Lagosians from unqualified traditional medicine practitioners. The board’s ongoing initiatives and clampdowns aim to promote responsible traditional medicine practices for the benefit of all.
Adams highlighted the board’s commitment to establishing a structured, respected, standardized, modernized traditional medicine practice in Lagos. She called for cooperation from practitioners and the public to maintain high standards and prioritize patient well-being.
In a recent statement, the LSTMB Registrar, Babatunde Adele, announced that sanctions would be imposed on traditional medical practitioners who fail to register their businesses with the board. This directive is part of the government’s efforts to combat quackery in traditional, complementary, and alternative medicine.
Editorial:
The recent action by the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board to seal two traditional birth attendant facilities for non-compliance is a significant step towards ensuring the safety and efficacy of traditional medicine practices. As a community, we must recognize the importance of regulating this sector to protect public health.
The move underscores the necessity of adhering to established standards and regulations in traditional medicine. Practitioners in this field must be qualified and operate within the legal framework to ensure the safety and well-being of their patients.
This development also highlights the role of government agencies in overseeing and regulating health practices. By enforcing compliance, the LSTMB protects the public from potential harm and elevates the standard of traditional medicine in Lagos.
Reflecting on this, it is essential to understand the broader implications for the healthcare system. Ensuring that traditional medicine complements modern medical practices requires a balanced approach that respects cultural practices while upholding medical standards.
In reiterating our initial thesis, the enforcement actions by the LSTMB are a positive step towards integrating traditional medicine into the healthcare system in a safe and regulated manner. It reaffirms our collective responsibility to ensure that all medical practice contributes positively to public health.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is the most populous city in Nigeria and one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
- Traditional birth attendants play a significant role in maternal healthcare, especially in rural and underserved areas of Nigeria.
- The Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board regulates and promotes traditional medicine practices.
- Traditional medicine in Nigeria encompasses various practices, including herbal medicine, spiritual therapies, and manual techniques.
- Integrating traditional and modern medical practices is a way to improve healthcare accessibility and diversity in Nigeria.