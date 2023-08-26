Lagos Health Centre Gains from Latter-day Saints’ Aid

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lagos recently took a philanthropic step. They donated multiple pints of blood to Igbo Efon Primary Healthcare Centre in Eti-Osa, Lagos.
In addition, church members cleaned the facility’s premises. This was part of their broader community service initiatives.
Ikpe George Nkanang, the church’s Director of Communications, spoke to the media. He said the activity was part of the “All Africa Service Project.”
The project aims to give back to society. The teachings of Jesus Christ inspire it.
Nkanang stressed that serving others is akin to serving God. The church is also involved in other charitable activities across Lagos.
These include blood donation drives in Yaba. They are also renovating some health centres.
The church is cleaning markets in Ikorodu. They are also involved in cleaning initiatives at Ojodu local council and Kirikiri prisons.
The programmes primarily aim to assist the less privileged. The church collaborates with LAWMA, LUTH, and the Ministry of the Environment for these projects.
Dr. Ogunaike-Quaye Temitope of LUTH spoke on the importance of blood donation. He said a single pint of blood can save up to three lives.
Editorial:
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lagos sets a commendable example with its recent community service initiatives. Donating blood and cleaning a healthcare centre are not just acts of charity but also of civic responsibility.
Such initiatives offer immediate relief to healthcare facilities and inspire a culture of giving. They also set a precedent for other organizations to follow.
Collaboration with local authorities like LAWMA and LUTH amplifies the impact of these charitable deeds. It’s a model that other religious or secular organisations should emulate.
Governments and local councils must also play their part. They should recognize and support such community-driven projects.
The benefits of community service are manifold. They not only uplift the less privileged but also enrich the volunteers with a sense of purpose.
Community initiatives can fill essential gaps in a populous city like Lagos, where public services are often stretched thin. Therefore, more organizations must step up and contribute to the welfare of society.
Did You Know?
- The Latter-day Saints Church has a history of humanitarian aid dating back to the 19th century.
- A single pint of blood can be separated into several components, benefiting multiple patients.
- Lagos is not just Nigeria’s largest city; it’s also one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
- LUTH, where Dr. Ogunaike-Quaye Temitope works, is a leading research institution in Nigeria.
- Community service can have psychological benefits, including increased happiness among participants.