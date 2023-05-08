Lagos Pupils Benefit From Free Eye Care Initiative By Restore Foundation

The RESTORE Foundation for Child Sight, a non-profit organization, has conducted a free eye care outreach program for around 600 school children in various communities in Ikorodu, Lagos State.
The foundation’s Executive Director, Dr. Halima Alimi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the program aims to prevent eye problems in children, as poor vision can impair their learning ability and even lead to blindness.
Through action and advocacy, RESTORE Foundation strives to improve eye health in children.
As part of the outreach, children’s eyes are tested to identify developing issues for prompt treatment.
Those needing eye drops, glasses, or surgery are provided with these resources at no cost by the foundation, which seeks to help underprivileged children break out of poverty.
With approximately two years of operation, the foundation has held quarterly outreaches and tested around 1,500 children.
The organization has distributed over 400 bottles of eye drops, detected 120 children who need glasses, and identified four others who require cataract surgery.
Despite the excellent work done by RESTORE Foundation, it has yet to receive support from the government or corporate bodies.
The foundation currently relies on donations from friends and the public for financial support and sponsorship.
As they grow and gain attention, they hope to partner with national and international organizations interested in aiding underprivileged communities.
Editor’s Take
Support Needed for Eye Care Initiatives in Underprivileged Communities
The RESTORE Foundation for Child Sight has conducted a free eye care outreach program that has benefited around 600 school children in various communities in Ikorodu, Lagos State.
This laudable initiative emphasizes the importance of early intervention and access to quality eye care for underprivileged children.
The current state of affairs highlights the need for increased awareness and support for such initiatives.
As Dr. Alimi points out, many children face academic struggles simply because of poor vision.
The RESTORE Foundation is making strides in addressing this issue by providing eye screenings, treatments, and eyewear at no cost to needy families.
However, the organization currently lacks financial support from the government and corporate bodies.
Their reliance on donations from friends and the public can only take them so far.
For the RESTORE Foundation to continue making a difference in these children’s lives, the government and private sector must provide financial support.
The implications of ignoring the need for eye care in underprivileged communities can lead to a lifetime of academic struggles and limited opportunities for these children.
The government, corporate bodies, and individuals must unite to ensure that all children, regardless of socioeconomic status, have access to quality eye care.
We call upon those in power to take action and allocate resources to organizations like the RESTORE Foundation.
By supporting eye care initiatives for underprivileged communities, we can help create a brighter future for these children.
Experience the Benefits of Yohaig NG
Stay updated on the latest Naija news with Yohaig NG, a reliable platform for all your news needs.
From breaking news to in-depth stories, Yohaig NG ensures you are informed on current Naija news, providing a comprehensive look at the events unfolding in Nigeria and beyond.
Don’t miss out on essential updates and insightful perspectives – turn to Yohaig NG for your daily news.