Lassa Fever Claims Nine Lives in Benue, Including Health Workers and IDPs

In the past two months, Benue State has witnessed a distressing surge in Lassa fever cases, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals. State Epidemiologist Dr Sam Ngishe shared this alarming update during a telephone interview with journalists on Thursday. This development comes amidst reports from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) indicating a national tally of 2,621 suspected Lassa fever cases and 84 fatalities, marking a case fatality rate of 18.6 per cent.
Dr Ngishe highlighted that the outbreak had affected 46 people across the state, including health workers and individuals residing in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, with a notable occurrence at the Ortese IDP camp in Guma Local Government Area. The disease has now spread to seven of the state’s 23 local government areas, with Obi, Okpokwu, Gwer West, Makurdi, Guma, Gwer East, and Ukum being affected.
The epidemiologist underscored the gravity of the situation by noting the adherence to safe burial protocols for the deceased and expressed the state’s commitment to reducing the fatality rate. Efforts to mitigate the outbreak include enhanced surveillance, community education on risk reduction, improved laboratory response, and coordination of efforts supported by the federal government, World Bank interventions, and the NCDC.
Particularly concerning is the situation in the IDP camps, where conditions such as poor sanitation, overcrowding, and malnutrition exacerbate the risk of an outbreak. Dr Ngishe pointed out the high rat population within these camps as a significant concern, given rats’ role in transmitting the virus. The state’s health authorities are now focusing on active surveillance and control measures to prevent a more severe outbreak within these vulnerable communities.
Editorial:
The recent outbreak of Lassa fever in Benue State, leading to nine deaths, casts a spotlight on the persistent challenge of managing hemorrhagic fever outbreaks in Nigeria. The situation is particularly dire for health workers and residents of IDP camps, who find themselves at the intersection of vulnerability and exposure to the disease. This outbreak underscores the critical need for robust health surveillance systems, community engagement in preventive measures, and the urgent need for infrastructural improvements within IDP camps.
As Benue State grapples with this health crisis, it is imperative for all stakeholders, including the state and federal governments, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations, to collaborate more closely. The focus should be on immediate containment measures and long-term strategies to address the root causes that exacerbate the spread of Lassa fever, such as poor living conditions and inadequate healthcare infrastructure.
This outbreak highlights the importance of investing in research and development for vaccines and treatments for Lassa fever. As the virus continues to pose a significant public health threat in West Africa, developing effective medical countermeasures is crucial for reducing mortality and controlling outbreaks.
The courage and dedication of health workers on the front lines of this outbreak deserve recognition and support. Protecting these healthcare heroes through adequate training, provision of personal protective equipment, and psychosocial support is paramount. As we navigate this and future health challenges, let the response to the Lassa fever outbreak in Benue remind us of the importance of resilience, preparedness, and unity in the face of public health threats.
Did You Know?
- Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rats’ urine or faeces.
- The disease is endemic in parts of West Africa, with Nigeria reporting the highest number of cases annually.
- Lassa fever can also be transmitted from person to person through contact with the body fluids of an infected person.
- The majority of Lassa fever cases are mild. Still, the disease can be severe and fatal in about 1% of infections, leading to haemorrhaging, respiratory distress, repeated vomiting, facial swelling, and death in severe cases.
- There is no vaccine for Lassa fever, making prevention and early treatment crucial for controlling the disease.