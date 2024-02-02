Massive Layoff Sparks Protest at OAUTH, Ile-Ife

Newly recruited workers at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ile-Ife, Osun State, have peacefully protested following the hospital management’s decision to terminate their employment. The protest comes in the wake of a memo issued on January 31, 2024, by the acting Director of Administration, O. Omonije, which announced the retention of only 68 staff out of approximately 2,000. These layoffs were attributed to job racketeering incidents from early 2022 to 2023, despite the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation initially approving the recruitment of only 450 workers.
Having worked for about 14 months, the affected employees now demand compensation for their service. They voiced their grievances through placards with messages like ‘Say no to injustice’ and ‘Our 14-month salary or nothing else,’ highlighting their demand to pay their due salaries. The hospital’s decision has been met with significant pushback from the laid-off workers, who argue that they have been unjustly dismissed after dedicating over a year to the hospital’s service.
Samson Ogunleye, a spokesperson for the protesters and one of the affected workers, shared his ordeal, emphasizing the financial and emotional investments made by many in securing their positions at OAUTH. The protesters call for immediate payment for their work, underscoring the management’s failure to adequately address their concerns before issuing the termination memo.
Editorial:
The recent layoffs at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital and the ensuing protest by the affected workers underscore a troubling issue within our healthcare and employment systems. The abrupt dismissal of over 2,000 workers, who had been led to believe in their secure employment at a prestigious institution, raises significant concerns about transparency, fairness, and the ethical treatment of employees.
This situation affects the individuals and families directly involved and has broader implications for the healthcare system’s stability and the community’s trust in public institutions. It highlights the need for stringent measures to prevent job racketeering and ensure that recruitment processes are transparent, fair, and in line with approved guidelines.
As we stand in solidarity with the affected workers, we must advocate for a resolution that somewhat acknowledges and compensates their contributions. This incident should prompt a reevaluation of employment practices and policies within public institutions, ensuring that they are designed to protect the rights and dignity of every worker.
Let this moment be a catalyst for change, driving us towards a more just and equitable system that values the contributions of all workers and upholds the principles of fairness and accountability in employment practices.
Did You Know?
- Job racketeering refers to the illegal selling of job placements, often involving bribery and corruption, which can lead to hiring unqualified individuals in critical sectors like healthcare.
- The Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital is one of Nigeria’s leading medical training and treatment facilities, playing a crucial role in the healthcare system.
- The Office of the Head of Service of the Federation oversees civil service recruitment, ensuring that it adheres to established guidelines and standards.
- Protests by workers, especially in essential services like healthcare, highlight systemic issues that require urgent attention and remediation.
- Fair compensation for work performed is a fundamental labour right, underscoring the importance of addressing the grievances of the laid-off OAUTH workers promptly and effectively.