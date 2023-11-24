Massive Overhaul of 18,000 Nigerian Health Centres Announced

In a landmark decision, the National Economic Council has approved a comprehensive plan to revamp 17,000 primary and 774 secondary healthcare centres across Nigeria. This initiative, revealed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, addresses the critical funding gaps and declining healthcare metrics in the country. Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, detailed the government’s strategy following the 137th National Economic Council meeting, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
Governor Mohammed, conveying insights from Pate’s presentation, highlighted the dire state of the health sector, emphasizing the need for deep, lasting reforms. The Tinubu-led administration aims to establish a synergy among stakeholders to revitalize healthcare services. The renewal program intends to service 17,000 primary health centres and 774 secondary facilities, including some tertiary institutions, to bring Medicare closer to the majority of Nigerians.
Funding for this initiative may come from taxes on communication and airlines, as well as state government taxes. Governor Mohammed also pointed out the critical shortage of healthcare professionals and the necessity of developing strategies to retain local talent. The council’s resolution includes an upcoming compact agreement with the World Health Organization on December 15, 2023, where all governors will sign a service compact, underscoring a collective commitment to prioritizing healthcare.
Plans are also in place to manage the brain drain of healthcare professionals, with the government urging Nigerian healthcare workers to exhibit patriotism. The former FCT Minister noted that regulatory hurdles are being addressed to train more healthcare professionals and cover the existing gap.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we see the Nigerian government’s decision to overhaul 18,000 health centres as a crucial step towards improving the nation’s healthcare system. This ambitious plan, addressing both infrastructure and human resource challenges, is a testament to the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services for its citizens.
The focus on revamping both primary and secondary healthcare centres is commendable, as it targets the foundation of the healthcare system. Primary healthcare centres are often the first point of contact for many Nigerians, and their improvement is vital for ensuring better health outcomes. However, the success of this initiative hinges on effective implementation and adequate funding.
We urge the government to ensure that these health centres are not only refurbished but also equipped with modern medical equipment and staffed with well-trained healthcare professionals. The issue of brain drain in the healthcare sector is alarming and needs immediate attention. The government’s efforts to retain local talent and train more healthcare professionals are steps in the right direction, but more needs to be done to make the healthcare sector attractive to Nigerian professionals.
This initiative should also include a strong component of community engagement and education to ensure that the services provided meet the needs of the local populations. The government’s collaboration with the World Health Organization and other partners is a positive move, but these partnerships must be transparent and result in tangible improvements in healthcare delivery.
The revamping of these health centres could mark a new era in Nigerian healthcare, but it requires sustained commitment, adequate funding, and a focus on quality and accessibility to truly transform the health sector.
Did You Know?
- Healthcare in Nigeria: Nigeria has one of the largest populations in Africa, yet its doctor-to-patient ratio is approximately 1:2750, far below the WHO recommendation.
- Primary Healthcare Centres: Over 60% of healthcare services in Nigeria are provided by primary healthcare centres.
- Healthcare Funding: Nigeria allocates less than 5% of its national budget to healthcare, below the 15% recommended by the African Union.
- Medical Tourism: Nigerians spend over $1 billion annually on medical tourism, seeking healthcare services abroad.
- Traditional Medicine: Traditional medicine plays a significant role in healthcare in Nigeria, with about 70% of the population relying on it for primary healthcare.