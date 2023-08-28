Medical and Dental Consultants Mull Nationwide Strike in September

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) is contemplating a nationwide strike. The decision will be made during their National Executive Council meeting next month.
Dr. Victor Makanjuola, the President of MDCAN, revealed this in a recent interview. The association had issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet its demands or face industrial action.
The request was set to end on August 28, 2023. However, the government has until August 31 to meet the association’s demands.
The consultants are asking for several changes. These include a review of the newly revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and the correction of its implementation date.
They also demand consideration for the impacts of fuel subsidy removal and high inflation. Additionally, they call for an upward review of age retirement to combat brain drain in the health sector.
Editorial
The Looming Strike: A Symptom of Deeper Issues in Healthcare
The potential strike by the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria is a symptom of deeper systemic issues plaguing the country’s healthcare sector.
The consultants’ demands are not just about salary structures or retirement age. They are a cry for a more sustainable and equitable healthcare system.
The government’s response to these demands will be a litmus test for its commitment to healthcare reform. Failure to address these issues could lead to a healthcare crisis, further straining an already fragile system.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the lowest healthcare expenditures per capita in the world.
- Brain drain in the healthcare sector is a significant issue, with many Nigerian medical professionals seeking opportunities abroad.
- Strikes by healthcare professionals are not uncommon in Nigeria and often result in significant disruption to medical services.
- The World Health Organization recommends a minimum of 2.3 healthcare workers per 1,000 population; Nigeria falls short of this standard.
- Inadequate healthcare infrastructure is a significant challenge in Nigeria, affecting both urban and rural areas.