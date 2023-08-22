Medical Consultants Give FG 21-Day Deadline, Warn of Potential Strike

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has handed the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum, urging them to address their concerns or brace for potential industrial unrest.
This declaration emerged from a virtual National Executive Council meeting of MDCAN. Key figures, Dr Victor Makanjuola, the President, and Dr Yemi Raji, the Secretary-General, endorsed the communique.
The association expressed disappointment in the non-implementation of the agreed CONMESS review and the introduction of the Accoutrement allowance with the Nigerian Medical Association.
They highlighted an error that excluded clinical lecturers from benefiting from the review.
The association also voiced concerns about the recent CONMESS review not considering the implications of fuel subsidy removal and the rampant inflation in recent months.
MDCAN also lamented the government’s inaction regarding the brain drain in the health sector and the non-resolution of disputes with the National Association of Residents Doctors. The kidnapping of doctors in the country was another pressing issue raised.
The consultants’ demands include a review of the CONMESS circular, correcting the commencement date for the new circular, and considering the impacts of fuel subsidy removal.
They also called for measures to counteract the brain drain in the health sector and urged the government to address issues with NARD promptly.
Editorial:
The recent injunction issued by the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) underscores a deeper malaise within Nigeria’s healthcare system. Medical professionals have been sidelined for too long, their concerns unheard and their demands unmet.
The government’s apparent inaction on critical issues, such as the non-implementation of agreed reviews and the rampant brain drain, paints a grim picture of a sector in crisis.
The ongoing disputes with the National Association of Residents Doctors and the alarming trend of doctors being kidnapped are further testament to the challenges faced by medical professionals.
It’s not just about remuneration; it’s about respect, safety, and recognising these professionals’ pivotal roles in society.
The government must act swiftly. Addressing the concerns of MDCAN is not merely about averting a strike; it’s about ensuring the health and well-being of millions of Nigerians.
The time for decisive action is now.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the lowest doctor-to-patient ratios in the world, with only 0.5 doctors available for every 1,000 patients.
- The World Health Organization recommends a minimum of 1 doctor for every 1,000 patients.
- Over 2,000 doctors leave Nigeria annually for better opportunities abroad.
- Nigeria’s healthcare expenditure as a percentage of GDP is lower than the average for Sub-Saharan Africa.
- The brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector has led to increased medical tourism, with many Nigerians seeking medical care abroad.