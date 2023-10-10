Minister Advocates for Victim Denied Hospital Care

Uju Kennedy, the Minister of Women Affairs, has voiced her disapproval regarding an Abuja hospital that denied treatment to a victim of a violent attack on a ‘one chance’ bus, pledging to ensure such an incident does not happen again.
The victim, Greatness Olorunfemi, was stabbed after boarding a bus disguised as a commercial vehicle along the Maitama/Kubwa Highway and was subsequently thrown out into the streets. Although Good Samaritans rushed her to Maitama General Hospital, the facility refused to attend to her due to the absence of a police report.
Kennedy, appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, committed to visiting the hospital to “fight for” the late Olorunfemi. She expressed her concerns about the incident and vowed to investigate it further, stating:
“I’m heading to the hospital. I’m going there to fight for the late girl they abandoned so that we make sure it never happens again.”
Editorial
The tragic incident involving Greatness Olorunfemi, who was denied urgent medical care in a critical situation, casts a spotlight on the systemic and ethical issues within healthcare facilities in Nigeria.
The refusal of the Maitama General Hospital to attend to a dying victim, citing the lack of a police report, underscores a dire need for a reevaluation and reform of hospital admission policies, especially in emergencies.
We must collectively question and challenge policies that place bureaucratic procedures above the sanctity of human life. Healthcare facilities must be equipped and mandated to provide immediate care in emergencies, without being entangled in procedural red tape.
The government, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies must work cohesively to establish and enforce policies that prioritize immediate care and uphold the ethical responsibility towards preserving life above all else.
We hope that this tragic incident serves as a catalyst for tangible reforms in emergency healthcare response and that the advocacy by the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, translates into actionable change that prevents the recurrence of such heartbreaking incidents.
Did You Know?
- The term ‘one chance’ in Nigeria refers to a type of robbery that occurs in commercial vehicles.
- Nigeria has faced challenges in ensuring that emergency healthcare services are readily accessible and efficiently delivered, especially in critical and life-threatening situations.
- The requirement of a police report before treating victims of violence was abolished by the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, which was signed into law in 2017.
- Healthcare access and delivery in Nigeria are influenced by various factors, including infrastructure, policy, and socio-economic conditions.
- Ethical considerations in healthcare often involve balancing regulatory compliance with moral obligations to provide care and preserve life.