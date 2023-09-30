Ministry Refutes Claims of Tourism Minister’s Poisoning

The Ministry of Tourism has dismissed media reports suggesting that the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, was poisoned and subsequently hospitalised. In response to these claims, Emem Mariam Ofiong, the Assistant Director of Press in the Ministry, clarified that the minister had contracted malaria. After receiving treatment, her condition stabilised.
“It is not true that the Minister was poisoned. She only had malaria and has been treated and is now stable,” Ofiong stated.
Contrary to these clarifications, an online media report had previously indicated that Lola Ade-John was hospitalised in Abuja due to alleged poisoning. The report mentioned that she was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Jabi, Abuja.
There were disagreements within the ministry regarding whether the minister should continue her treatment at a public hospital or be transferred to a private facility.
Lola Ade-John recently took office as the first indigenous Minister of Tourism after the division of the former Ministry of Information and Culture. In her inaugural address, she expressed her commitment to elevating the Ministry on a global scale and enhancing its contribution to Nigeria’s economy.
Editorial
The recent controversy surrounding the health of Minister Lola Ade-John underscores the challenges of navigating the complex landscape of public service. While the health and well-being of public figures are of public interest, it’s crucial to approach such matters with sensitivity and accuracy.
Misinformation, especially regarding serious allegations like poisoning, can have far-reaching consequences, not just for the individual concerned but for the nation’s political climate.
Transparency and clear communication are essential in dispelling rumours and ensuring the public remains informed. It’s also a reminder of the responsibilities media outlets bear in ensuring their reports are accurate and verified. In a digital age where news spreads rapidly, the onus is on the government and the media to maintain a standard of truth and integrity.
