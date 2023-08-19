MOUAU’s Veterinary College Calls for Essential Demonstration Farm

Professor J. E Onu, the Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), has voiced concerns regarding the absence of a demonstration farm for veterinary students.
This facility is crucial for students to acquire practical knowledge and experience.
During the 9th Oath Taking/Induction ceremony for the 2020/2021 Veterinary graduates, Professor Onu emphasised that a College of Veterinary Medicine without such a farm is “incomplete.”
He appealed to the university’s management to address this pressing need, highlighting its importance for enhancing teaching quality, research, and student learning.
The Dean also urged the university to work towards obtaining full accreditation for the College, which currently holds interim accreditation.
Despite these challenges, he thanked the university for fostering an environment conducive to academic excellence.
The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Iwe, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to training veterinary surgeons and supporting quality research.
Editorial:
The call for a demonstration farm at MOUAU’s College of Veterinary Medicine underscores educational institutions’ broader challenges in ensuring comprehensive training.
Practical experience is as vital as theoretical knowledge, especially in veterinary medicine, where hands-on training can significantly improve a student’s preparedness for real-world challenges.
While MOUAU has been proactive in its approach to academic excellence, the lack of a demonstration farm is a glaring gap in its veterinary training programme.
Such facilities provide students with firsthand experience and expose them to real-life scenarios, preparing them for future roles.
Furthermore, the issue of accreditation cannot be overlooked.
Interim accreditation, while a step in the right direction, is not a long-term solution.
Full accreditation is imperative for the College to stand out and offer its students the best.
However, it’s commendable that despite these challenges, the university continues to produce top-tier veterinary graduates, a testament to its commitment to quality education.
Did You Know?
- Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) is one of Nigeria’s foremost institutions specialising in agricultural studies.
- Practical training in veterinary medicine is crucial as it equips students to handle real-life situations, making them more adept at their profession.
- Accreditation is pivotal in ensuring that educational institutions maintain specific standards in their academic offerings.
- The veterinary profession is vital for public health, ensuring that animals are healthy and impacting food safety and security.
- The induction ceremony is a significant milestone for veterinary students, marking their transition from students to professionals.