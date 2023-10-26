Naca Advocates For Increased Public Demand For Hiv Services

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) is actively encouraging Nigerians to proactively seek HIV testing, prevention, treatment, and care services. This initiative aims to achieve the United Nations’ goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030. The Director General of NACA, Gambo Aliyu, conveyed this message during a workshop for social media influencers, bloggers, and journalists in Abuja.
Aliyu emphasised the importance of personal responsibility in combating HIV. He highlighted that while HIV remains incurable, it no longer poses a fatal threat and can be effectively managed. The agency has been particularly keen on reaching out to adolescents and young adults, a demographic that has proven elusive. Social media influencers are seen as a bridge to this group, helping to disseminate accurate information and dispel myths.
Aliyu also stressed the transformation of HIV from a lethal disease to a manageable condition over the past two decades. He expressed hope that as 2030 approaches, the public will increasingly demand HIV services, ensuring that almost everyone with the virus is identified and treated.
Toyin Aderibigbe, the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Protocol Division at NACA, emphasised the role of social media in reducing HIV/AIDS spread and countering stigma. She believes that well-informed social media advocacy can counteract misinformation and misconceptions about HIV/AIDS.
Editorial:
At Yohaig NG, we recognise the profound impact of HIV/AIDS on countless lives and the broader societal fabric. The recent push by NACA to encourage Nigerians to demand HIV services is a commendable and necessary initiative. Proactive testing, prevention, and treatment are crucial in the fight against this pandemic.
The role of social media influencers in this endeavour cannot be overstated. In today’s digital age, they wield significant influence, especially among the younger generation. By partnering with them, NACA can ensure that accurate and timely information reaches a broad audience, dispelling myths and encouraging responsible behaviour.
However, while awareness is vital, it’s equally crucial to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and resources are in place to cater to the increased demand for services. We urge the government and relevant agencies to bolster the healthcare system, ensuring that those who seek services receive timely and effective care.
Did You Know?
- HIV/AIDS has claimed the lives of more than 32 million people worldwide since the beginning of the epidemic.
- Antiretroviral therapy (ART) can effectively manage HIV, allowing individuals to live long and healthy lives.
- Nigeria has the second-largest HIV epidemic globally, with over 1.9 million people living with HIV in 2018.
- Early detection and treatment of HIV can significantly reduce the risk of complications and transmission.
- Stigma and discrimination remain significant barriers to HIV prevention and treatment in many parts of the world.