NAFDAC Stands Firm on Alcohol Sachet Ban Amidst Official Attacks

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) reaffirmed its commitment to prohibiting the importation, production, distribution, sale, and consumption of alcoholic beverages in sachets, PET, and glass bottles smaller than 200ml. Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC’s Director-General, emphasised that the ban serves the public interest by aiming to safeguard lives.
The directive, announced by Adeyeye on January 31, to commence enforcement against sachet alcohol, has sparked ongoing dissent from distillers and labour unions, who are concerned over the potential job loss for 500,000 employees. Despite these protests, NAFDAC’s Head of Public Relations, Christiana Obiazikwor, confirmed on Monday that the ban stands firm.
Obiazikwor clarified that the ban targets alcohol packaging that could be easily concealed by children, not the production of alcohol in larger bottles. She referenced a December 2018 agreement with the Ministry of Health and NAFDAC, signed by the Association of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employers and the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria, committing to phase out alcohol in sachets and small PET bottles by January 31, 2024. She argued that the decision prioritises life over employment concerns, highlighting the risk sachet alcohol poses to schoolchildren.
Contrarily, John Ichue, the Executive Secretary of the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria, contested the binding nature of the 2018 memorandum of understanding (MoU), describing it as non-policy and signed under pressure. He advocated for a national alcohol policy as a more appropriate approach, noting the ineffectiveness and rise in illicit alcohol following sachet bans in other countries.
In a related incident, NAFDAC officials and accompanying mobile policemen were assaulted by drug hawkers and touts in Abuja’s Federal Capital Territory. The attack occurred during a raid against counterfeit drugs at the Area One Motor Park, with assailants throwing stones and other objects at the enforcement team and journalists. The intervention of mobile police, using tear gas and gunfire, was necessary to disperse the attackers and allow the team’s escape, although two NAFDAC vehicles suffered damage.
Umar Suleiman, Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer at NAFDAC, explained that the raid was informed by intelligence from the Department of State Services regarding the sale of unregulated drugs at the park. Despite the hostility, NAFDAC officials managed to confiscate controlled drugs valued at approximately N5 million, including Rohypnol, Dizapam, Tramadol, Cocodamol, and aphrodisiacs, among others.
Editorial:
The unwavering stance of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on the ban of sachet alcohol is a bold move towards public health safety and the well-being of future generations. While facing significant backlash from industry stakeholders and resulting in confrontations with law enforcement, this decision underscores a critical choice between economic interests and societal health.
The controversy surrounding the ban reveals the complex interplay between regulatory measures and their socio-economic implications. The resistance from distillers and labour unions highlights the immediate impact on employment and industry practices. However, the long-term benefits of such a policy, aimed at curbing alcohol abuse and preventing access by vulnerable populations, particularly children, cannot be overstated.
The incident in Abuja, where NAFDAC officials were attacked while enforcing regulations, is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by regulatory bodies in executing their mandates. It underscores the need for broader public education and engagement to foster understanding and support for public health policies.
As we advocate for enforcing the sachet alcohol ban, balancing economic concerns with the paramount goal of safeguarding public health is imperative. The dialogue between NAFDAC and industry stakeholders must continue, aiming for solutions that address both public health objectives and the economic realities of those affected by the ban.
The path forward should involve comprehensive strategies, including support for affected workers, public education campaigns on responsible alcohol consumption, and the development of a national alcohol policy that reflects the collective interests of all Nigerians. In prioritising the health and safety of its citizens, especially the youth, Nigeria can navigate the complexities of public health policy with foresight and compassion.
Did You Know?
- NAFDAC was established in 1993 to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, advertisement, distribution, sale, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, chemicals, detergents, medical devices, and packaged water.
- Alcohol abuse is a leading risk factor for global disease burden and causes significant health, social, and economic impacts.
- Sachet alcohol, due to its affordability and accessibility, poses a high risk of abuse and contributes to underage drinking.
- Nigeria is working towards a comprehensive national alcohol policy to address the challenges of alcohol abuse and its impact on society.
- The use of tear gas and gunfire by law enforcement during public disturbances is a measure of last resort to ensure the safety of officials and the public.