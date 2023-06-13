Nasarawa State Doctors Issue Strike Notice Over Poor Welfare

The Nasarawa State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has given the state government a 21-day ultimatum to improve the welfare of doctors or face a strike. The NMA’s state chairman, Dr Peter Attah, announced this during a press conference in Lafia.
He highlighted several issues, including the non-implementation of promotions and annual salary increments, the non-implementation of the minimum wage and consequential adjustments, and the non-implementation of the reviewed hazard allowance.
He also mentioned the 17 months of accrued arrears, inadequate manpower, overworking of doctors, high taxation, and non-payment of medical residency training funds.
Editorial
The situation in Nasarawa State is a stark reminder of the challenges healthcare professionals face across Nigeria. The doctors’ grievances are not unreasonable. They are asking for fair pay, better working conditions, and the tools they need to provide quality healthcare to the people of Nasarawa State.
The state government must take these demands seriously. The strike threat is not just about the doctors; it’s about the health and well-being of the people they serve.
The state government should not view this as a confrontation but as an opportunity to improve the healthcare system. The doctors have made their demands clear. Now it’s up to the government to respond.
A failure to do so could lead to a strike, which would be detrimental to the health of the people of Nasarawa State.
The government should engage in constructive dialogue with the doctors and work towards a resolution. It’s not just about meeting the doctors’ demands but about building a healthcare system that serves the needs of the people.
The government should also consider long-term solutions to prevent similar situations.
This could include investing in healthcare infrastructure, improving the welfare of healthcare workers, and implementing policies that promote the growth and development of the healthcare sector.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the lowest doctor-patient ratios in the world, with only four doctors for every 10,000 people.
- According to the World Health Organization, Nigeria’s healthcare system ranks 187th out of 191 countries.
- In 2020 over 2,000 Nigerian doctors migrated to other countries for better working conditions.
The situation in Nasarawa State is a reflection of the broader challenges facing the healthcare sector in Nigeria.
It’s a wake-up call for the government to invest in healthcare and improve the welfare of healthcare workers.
As readers of Yohaig NG, you have a role to play.
Stay informed about the issues affecting your community and use your voice to demand change.
Remember, a healthy society is a prosperous society.