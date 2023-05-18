National Assembly Summons Resident Doctors’ Association Over Ongoing Strike

Dr Emeka Orji, President of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), disclosed that the National Assembly had scheduled a Friday meeting with the association. This announcement comes in response to the ongoing five-day warning strike initiated by resident doctors across 79 tertiary health facilities, which began on Wednesday.
The resident doctors are calling for a 200 per cent increase in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, substantial recruitment of clinical staff in hospitals, and an immediate halt to a bill that requires medical and dental graduates to complete five years of compulsory service in Nigeria before receiving full licenses to practice.
They also demand the implementation of CONMESS, the adoption of the Medical Residency Training Act, and a review of hazard allowance across all state governments and private tertiary health institutions involved in any form of residency training, among other things.
The strike is slated to end on Monday, May 22, 2023, with work to resume at 8 am.
In a recent interview on Arise Television, Dr Orji stated that no negotiations had been made by the Federal Government with the NARD, except for the recent invitation to meet from the National Assembly.
On replacing the striking doctors with ad hoc staff, Dr Orji highlighted that one of their key demands is for the Federal Government to urgently replace the clinical staff that has left the system due to a severe manpower shortage in the nation’s hospitals.
He expressed his scepticism about the government’s intentions and warned that threats from the government would only worsen the healthcare sector’s crisis.
Since the beginning of the strike, medical services in government hospitals across the country have been severely affected, with only skeletal services being provided to mitigate the strike’s impact.
Editor’s Note: Addressing the Health Crisis in Nigeria
The current strike by resident doctors in Nigeria underscores the need for the government to address longstanding issues in the country’s health sector. Improved working conditions, adequate compensation, and effective healthcare delivery mechanisms are not just demands of health workers but the rights of the patients they serve.
As such, the government must engage in sincere negotiations and implement necessary reforms.
The Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) is the approved salary structure for medical and dental officers in Nigeria's public service.
