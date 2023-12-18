NCDC Warns: No Specific Treatment for Dengue Fever, Urges Precaution

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has alerted the public that no specific treatment is available for dengue fever. In light of this, the NCDC urges Nigerians, particularly residents of Sokoto, where an outbreak has been confirmed, to take preventive measures against the virus.
The NCDC emphasized on its website that controlling the dengue virus relies heavily on vector control, as there is no specific treatment for the disease. However, they noted that early detection and the initiation of supportive treatment can significantly reduce the risk of death. Dengue fever, a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, typically does not lead to human-to-human transmission.
Most individuals with dengue fever experience mild or no symptoms and recover within one to two weeks. In rare cases, dengue can be severe and potentially fatal. Symptoms, if they occur, usually begin four to ten days after infection and last for two to seven days. These may include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rash. The risk of severe dengue fever is higher in individuals infected for the second time.
Editorial:
The NCDC’s recent confirmation of a dengue fever outbreak in Sokoto State is a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by vector-borne diseases. The absence of a specific treatment for dengue fever underscores the importance of prevention and early detection in managing this public health challenge.
Dengue fever’s reliance on mosquito vectors for transmission highlights the need for effective vector control strategies. This includes eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed, using mosquito repellents, and ensuring proper community sanitation. These preventive measures are crucial in curbing the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases.
The NCDC’s emphasis on early detection and supportive treatment as key to reducing fatalities from dengue fever is a critical message. It is essential for healthcare providers to be vigilant and for the public to seek medical attention promptly if symptoms develop, especially in areas where dengue is prevalent.
The outbreak calls for heightened public awareness and education about dengue fever. Understanding the symptoms, transmission methods, and preventive measures is vital for communities to protect themselves effectively.
The NCDC’s warning about dengue fever is a call to action for the public and health authorities. It is a reminder of the ongoing battle against vector-borne diseases and the need for continued vigilance, effective public health strategies, and community engagement to safeguard public health.
Did You Know?
- Dengue fever is prevalent in more than 100 countries, mainly in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide.
- The dengue virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquitoes, mainly Aedes aegypti.
- There are four distinct but closely related dengue virus serotypes. Recovery from infection by one provides lifelong immunity against that serotype but confers only partial and transient protection against subsequent infection by the other three.
- There is a vaccine for dengue fever, Dengvaxia, but its use is generally limited to those previously infected.
- Climate change and global warming contribute to the spread of dengue fever, creating more habitable environments for the Aedes mosquitoes.