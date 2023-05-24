NDLEA Chief Buba Marwa Urges Nigerian Youth to Steer Clear of Drug Abuse

Article Summary
- NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa warns Nigerian youth about the dangers of illicit drug use.
- Marwa speaks “Culture, drug abuse and the future of Nigerian youths” at the National Institute for Cultural Orientation’s 2023 Annual Public Lecture.
- He highlights the negative consequences of drug abuse and urges the empowerment of young people through education, skill acquisition, employment, and social support systems.
- Marwa advises including drug abuse education in school curricula and urges a collective effort from governments, civil society organisations, and communities to support Nigerian youths’ positive development.
News Story
Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has warned Nigerian youths to refrain from illicit drug use. On Wednesday, Marwa made these remarks at the National Institute for Cultural Orientation’s 2023 Annual Public Lecture in Abuja.
Speaking on the theme: “Culture, drug abuse and the future of Nigerian youths,” Marwa, represented by Mrs Anthonia Madubuike, lauded NICO for its concerted efforts in curbing drug abuse through its annual lecture series.
Marwa pointed out that such events are critical in sensitising the public about the harmful effects of drug abuse and underlined the significant medical, social, economic, and psychological impact on individuals, families, and society.
The NDLEA chief highlighted the myriad of issues young people, frequent users of drugs, often face: academic struggles, health-related problems, strained relationships with peers, and potential run-ins with the juvenile justice system.
He described the severe consequences of drug abuse, such as violence, rape, suicide, paranoia, poor academic performance, financial debt, and wasted resources.
Marwa also sheds light on the association between drug abusers and involvement in criminal activities such as cultism, thuggery, kidnapping, terrorism, and armed robbery. He emphasised the necessity of equipping the youth with quality education, skill acquisition opportunities, employment prospects, access to healthcare, and robust social support systems.
A comprehensive approach to combating drug abuse, encompassing prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation services, was advocated by Marwa. He further urged these services to be affordable, accessible, and culturally sensitive.
The NDLEA boss recommended the inclusion of drug abuse education in school curricula, directed towards students, principals, teachers, counsellors, and school administrators.
He called for collective efforts from governments, civil society organisations, communities, religious leaders, professional bodies, and NGOs to foster an environment conducive to the positive development of Nigerian youths.
He also advised parents to monitor their children’s activities, peer groups, and internet usage.
Marwa stressed that “culture, drug abuse and the future of the Nigerian youth are interconnected” and that acknowledging cultural values while addressing drug abuse challenges can offer Nigerian youths a chance to prosper and contribute positively to the nation’s development.
Editorial
The Scourge of Drug Abuse: A Call for Collective Action
The stark warning issued by Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to Nigerian youth about the devastating consequences of drug abuse is a timely reminder of the pervasive issue plaguing our society.
Substance abuse harms the individual user considerably and undermines societal well-being and stability.
While the NDLEA’s drug enforcement and awareness-raising efforts are commendable, tackling this issue requires a comprehensive, society-wide approach. Schools, parents, civil society organisations, professional bodies, and governments all have crucial roles to play.
Incorporating drug abuse education into the school curriculum will ensure students understand the severe ramifications of drug use from an early age. Teachers and administrators must have the proper knowledge and tools to handle such issues.
Parents, too, should be proactive in their children’s lives – monitoring their activities, the company they keep, and their internet usage. Active parental involvement and open communication can help detect and prevent drug use early.
Professional bodies and NGOs can provide additional resources, advocacy, and support services. Conversely, governments can enact policies penalising drug use and facilitating access to affordable and culturally sensitive rehabilitation services.
Ultimately, the fight against drug abuse is a shared responsibility. By working together, we can create an environment that nurtures the potential of our youth, allowing them to contribute positively to the growth and development of our nation.
Did You Know?
- NDLEA stands for National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, a Nigerian federal agency tasked with preventing the production, sale, and trafficking of hard drugs.
- Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.) is a retired Nigerian military officer who has been the Chairman of NDLEA since January 2021.