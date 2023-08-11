Ngo Collaborates With Spectranet To Combat Child Malnutrition

The Health Emergency Initiative, a non-profit organisation, has joined forces with Spectranet Limited to tackle child malnutrition at its core, offering essential assistance to those affected. Spectranet Limited has generously contributed 1.1 million nairas to support this initiative.
According to a statement released by the Health Emergency Initiative, the funds were effectively utilised. The beneficiaries included 46 mothers and their 50 children from three primary healthcare centres: PHC Akerele, PHC Ejire, Maternal & Child Care, and Randle Hospital, located in the Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State.
These children, who were severely malnourished, experienced a transformation through love, care, and access to ready-to-use therapeutic food items.
Mr Paschal Achunine, the Executive Director at Health Emergency Initiative, expressed gratitude for the partnership with Spectranet Limited. He highlighted their shared vision of ensuring every child has the chance to prosper.
The initiative provided nutritional support, medical care, and counselling to affected families, fostering an atmosphere of hope and recovery.
Sapna Kewalramani, Executive Director at Spectranet Limited, emphasised the company’s commitment to the well-being of the communities they serve. The project’s outcomes have been inspiring, with over 60% of the children showing significant improvement due to the care and support they received.
The statement also highlighted the visible transformation in the children’s appearances, a testament to the impact of proper nutrition and care.
Editorial:
Child malnutrition remains a pressing concern in many parts of the world, including Nigeria. The partnership between Health Emergency Initiative and Spectranet Limited is a commendable step towards addressing this issue.
Malnutrition affects a child’s physical health, cognitive development, and future potential.
While financial contributions are essential, the real success lies in effectively utilising these funds. The initiative’s focus on providing therapeutic food items, medical care, and counselling ensures a holistic approach to tackling malnutrition.
Such collaborations between NGOs and corporate entities can serve as a blueprint for other organisations aiming to make a tangible difference in society.
More companies must recognise their social responsibility and invest in initiatives that uplift communities. By doing so, they enhance their corporate image and contribute to building a healthier, more prosperous nation.
Did You Know?
- Malnutrition can lead to long-term health issues and cognitive impairments in children.
- Ready-to-use therapeutic food items are specially formulated to provide malnourished children with essential nutrients.
- Nigeria ranks among the top countries with the highest number of malnourished children.
- Collaborative efforts between NGOs and businesses can amplify the impact of social initiatives.
- Early intervention in cases of malnutrition can significantly improve a child’s chances of a healthy life.