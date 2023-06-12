Nigerians Warned to Avoid ‘Ponmo’ and Bush Meat Amid Anthrax Threat

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has pleaded for citizens to stop eating ‘ponmo’ (hides), smoked meat, and bush meat to contain a potential Anthrax outbreak. The warning comes amidst reports of an Anthrax epidemic in neighbouring nations.
The cautionary advice was circulated via a statement from the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe. Umakhihe underscored the need for public awareness about this illness, typically contracted from infected animals.
He further highlighted that Anthrax, currently rampant in Northern Ghana, bordering Burkina Faso and Togo, is a bacterial disease that can transfer to humans from infected animals or tainted animal products. Anthrax is not contagious among humans.
Anthrax infection initially manifests with flu-like symptoms, including coughing, fever, and muscle aches. Not detected and treated promptly, it could escalate into pneumonia, severe respiratory complications, shock, and potentially fatal outcomes.
The Ministry has reestablished a standing committee for Anthrax control in light of the current situation. It has also sought collaborations with relevant institutions to manage the outbreak while cautioning State directors of veterinary services across Nigeria.
Particularly, Umakhihe urged border states such as Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos to escalate animal vaccinations due to their proximity to Burkina Faso, Togo, and Ghana, where Anthrax is rampant.
He also advised the vaccination of animals at risk and the safe disposal of infected animals.
Editorial
An Unseen Threat: Why Nigerians Must Heed Warnings Against Consuming Certain Animal Products
The potential Anthrax outbreak presents a clear and present danger to Nigerians, especially those who rely on ‘ponmo’, smoked meat, and bush meat as staple foods. It’s a complex problem that requires widespread awareness and practical solutions.
Given the origin of the threat, we understand the challenge faced by those who depend on these food sources for their livelihoods and nutrition. For the vendors, traders, and consumers, these products aren’t just food; they represent a lifeline, a way of life.
However, the risk of an Anthrax outbreak is too significant to ignore. The disease can be deadly if not diagnosed and treated promptly. The need for public education and preventive measures can’t be overstated in the face of a potential outbreak.
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development deserves commendation for its proactive stance. The decision to resurrect a standing committee on the Control of Anthrax and liaise with relevant institutions is an essential step. But this is only one side of the coin.
The citizens are responsible for heeding these warnings, staying informed, and taking necessary precautions. Animal vaccination should be intensified, especially in border states near Burkina Faso, Togo, and Ghana. Also, regulations should be implemented to prevent selling potentially contaminated animal products.
In an increasingly interconnected world, a problem in one nation can quickly become an issue for its neighbours.
It’s time for Nigerians to act decisively to prevent an Anthrax outbreak.
Did you know?
- Anthrax spores can survive in harsh conditions, in soil, for decades.
- Human Anthrax infections are sporadic, with fewer than 2,000 cases reported worldwide yearly.
- Anthrax primarily affects livestock and wild game, and humans can get infected through exposure to infected animals or animal products.
