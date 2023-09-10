Nigeria’s 400,000 Health Workers Inadequate, Says Health Minister

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, recently stated that Nigeria’s 400,000-strong healthcare workforce is insufficient. He made this claim during a press briefing in Abuja, following a three-day session with departments and agencies under the ministry.
The minister elaborated that the workforce includes community health workers, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, physicians, lab scientists, technicians, and auxiliaries. He emphasized that this number is inadequate for a population of 220 million people.
Prof. Pate also mentioned that the doctor-to-population ratio in Nigeria is lower than what the World Health Organisation recommends. He added that there’s a global shortage of nearly 18 million healthcare workers.
The minister assured that the government values the existing health workforce. He stated that if infrastructure improves and workers are treated with respect, some of them might return to serve the country.
Editorial
The revelation by Prof. Ali Pate about the inadequacy of Nigeria’s healthcare workforce is alarming. It’s not just a staffing issue; it’s a crisis that could cripple the nation’s healthcare system.
The minister’s statement highlights a grim reality. A workforce of 400,000 is woefully insufficient for a population of 220 million. This is a ticking time bomb that could explode at any moment.
The government must act swiftly to address this crisis. Increasing the healthcare budget and investing in training and infrastructure are crucial steps. Collaboration with international partners can also help bridge the gap.
The private sector should also play a role. Investments in healthcare can yield both social and economic benefits. It’s time for a multi-pronged approach to tackle this looming crisis.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, with 917 deaths per 100,000 live births.
- According to the World Health Organization, the recommended doctor-to-patient ratio is 1:1,000. In Nigeria, it’s approximately 1:5,000.
- Nigeria spends less than 5% of its GDP on healthcare, far below the global average.
- Medical tourism costs Nigeria about $1 billion annually, as many Nigerians seek healthcare services abroad.
- The concept of “brain drain” is particularly relevant in Nigeria, where many healthcare professionals emigrate for better opportunities.