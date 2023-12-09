Nigeria’s FG Admits Neglect in Primary Healthcare Raises Death Rates

Dr. Salma Anas-Ibrahim, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Health Matters, has highlighted the critical state of primary healthcare in Nigeria, linking its poor condition to increasing morbidity and mortality rates, particularly in pregnancy-related conditions. Speaking at the seventh annual conference of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists in collaboration with the World Health Organisation in Nasarawa State, Anas-Ibrahim pointed out the challenges in reducing maternal and child deaths due to a poorly functional primary healthcare (PHC) system.
The PHC system in Nigeria, which should be the foundation of a resilient health system, has been plagued by low healthcare coverage for life-saving interventions, ill-equipped and weak service delivery systems, and insufficient community and household-level interventions. Anas-Ibrahim emphasized that the PHC level of care in Nigeria has received the least attention, making it the weakest link in the health service delivery system.
She stressed the importance of an integrated system where a pregnant woman visiting a healthcare facility can be assured of quality care and coverage under health insurance. Anas-Ibrahim also noted that Nigeria, constituting about three percent of the world’s population, contributes significantly to the global burden of maternal and newborn deaths and accounts for about 30 percent of the world’s gap in achieving the global target of eradicating mother-to-child transmission of HIV.
Socio-economic challenges such as poor health-seeking behavior, long distances to health facilities, poverty, and lack of access to water, sanitation, and hygiene were identified as contributing factors to preventable diseases and deaths. The presidential aide expressed the current administration’s determination to build a resilient PHC system to address challenges like inadequate infrastructure, obsolete equipment, and poorly skilled human resources.
Editorial
The revelation by Dr. Salma Anas-Ibrahim about the dire state of primary healthcare in Nigeria is a sobering reminder of the critical role primary healthcare plays in a nation’s overall health and well-being. The neglect of this fundamental healthcare level has far-reaching consequences, particularly for maternal and child health. The increasing mortality rates due to pregnancy-related conditions are a stark indicator of the system’s inadequacies.
Primary healthcare is the first line of defense in a nation’s health system, providing essential services that prevent diseases and promote health. The neglect of this sector in Nigeria has led to a cascade of health challenges, exacerbating the burden of morbidity and mortality. The lack of adequate facilities, equipment, and skilled personnel at the primary level means that many Nigerians are deprived of basic healthcare services, leading to preventable deaths.
The socio-economic challenges highlighted by Anas-Ibrahim, such as poor health-seeking behavior and lack of access to essential services, compound the problem. These issues are not just health-related but are deeply rooted in the broader socio-economic fabric of the country. Addressing them requires a multi-faceted approach that goes beyond the health sector.
The commitment of the current administration to revitalize the primary healthcare system is a step in the right direction. However, this requires more than just policy declarations. It demands substantial investment in healthcare infrastructure, training and retaining skilled healthcare workers, and ensuring that healthcare services are accessible and affordable to all Nigerians, regardless of their socio-economic status.
There is a need for a paradigm shift in how healthcare is perceived and approached in Nigeria. Health should be seen as a fundamental human right, and primary healthcare should be the cornerstone of the health system. Community involvement, health education, and promotion of preventive healthcare are essential components of a robust primary healthcare system.
The state of primary healthcare in Nigeria is a call to action for all stakeholders, including the government, healthcare professionals, and the community at large. It is only through concerted efforts and a holistic approach that the challenges facing the primary healthcare system can be overcome, paving the way for a healthier and more prosperous Nigeria.
The challenges facing primary healthcare (PHC) in Nigeria are multifaceted and deeply rooted in both systemic and socio-economic factors. These challenges have significant implications for the health and well-being of the Nigerian population, particularly for the most vulnerable groups such as women and children.
Systemic and Infrastructural Challenges
Inadequate Infrastructure: Many PHC centers in Nigeria lack basic medical equipment and infrastructure. This includes insufficient diagnostic tools, inadequate facilities for childbirth and emergency services, and a lack of essential drugs and supplies.
Understaffing and Skill Gaps: There is a critical shortage of healthcare professionals in PHC centers across Nigeria. Many centers are understaffed, and the healthcare workers often lack the necessary training and skills to provide effective care. This situation is exacerbated by the brain drain phenomenon, where skilled healthcare workers emigrate in search of better opportunities.
Poor Funding and Resource Allocation: PHC in Nigeria suffers from chronic underfunding. The allocated budget is often insufficient to cover operational costs, leading to a lack of resources that hampers the delivery of quality healthcare services.
Inefficient Management and Coordination: There is often a lack of effective management and coordination at PHC centers. This leads to inefficiencies in service delivery, poor patient management, and a lack of accountability.
Socio-Economic Challenges
Accessibility Issues: Many Nigerians, especially those in rural and remote areas, have limited access to PHC centers. Geographical barriers, poor transportation infrastructure, and socio-economic constraints make it difficult for people to seek timely medical care.
Poverty and Health Inequality: Economic barriers significantly impact access to healthcare. Many Nigerians cannot afford the cost of healthcare services, leading to health disparities and inequities.
Cultural and Educational Barriers: Cultural beliefs and practices, as well as low levels of education and health literacy, often hinder the utilization of PHC services. There is a need for more community engagement and education to promote health-seeking behaviors.
Public Health Challenges: Nigeria faces numerous public health challenges, including high rates of infectious diseases, maternal and child health issues, and a growing burden of non-communicable diseases. These challenges put additional strain on the already overstretched PHC system.
Policy and Governance Challenges
Lack of Coherent Health Policies: There is a need for more robust and coherent health policies that prioritize primary healthcare. Policy inconsistencies and a lack of long-term planning impede the development of effective PHC systems.
Governance and Corruption: Issues of governance and corruption in the health sector affect the efficient utilization of resources, leading to poor service delivery in PHC centers.
Fragmented Health System: The Nigerian health system is fragmented, with poor integration between different levels of care. This fragmentation leads to gaps in service delivery and a lack of continuity in patient care.
Addressing the challenges in primary healthcare in Nigeria requires a comprehensive approach that includes increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, improving the training and retention of healthcare workers, enhancing management and governance, and addressing socio-economic and cultural barriers to healthcare access. It is crucial for the government, in collaboration with international partners and the private sector, to take concerted actions to strengthen the PHC system, which is essential for improving the overall health outcomes of the Nigerian population.
Did You Know?
Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, with significant disparities between urban and rural areas.
Primary healthcare centers are the first point of contact for over 70% of the Nigerian population, especially in rural areas.
Nigeria’s National Health Insurance Scheme, established in 2005, aims to provide accessible healthcare to all Nigerians but has faced challenges in implementation and coverage.
The country has made strides in reducing child mortality rates, but still faces challenges in meeting global child health targets.
Access to clean water and sanitation, crucial for preventing many diseases, remains a significant challenge in many parts of Nigeria.
Ubaso Nwaozuzu is a content creator, digital marketer, and cigar enthusiast who loves DIY, people-watching, fishing, gardening, bodybuilding, cooking, and grilling.
Ubaso has been an avid golfer for many years, and you can often find him on the golf course with his buddies.
He also enjoys billiards and bowling in his free time and occasionally plays football or boxing to stay in shape.
When he's not working or playing sports, he likes to relax by reading books about survival or wine tasting! Email: [email protected]