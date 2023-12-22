Nigeria’s Government Allocates N50 Billion to Boost Primary Healthcare in 2024

Prof. Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, announced a significant financial boost for Nigeria’s healthcare sector, with the Federal Government set to disburse N50 billion to Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in the first quarter of 2024. This announcement was made during Abuja’s fifth Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) and Ministerial Oversight Committee meeting.
The funds accumulated in the BHCPF are earmarked for enhancing services at state PHC facilities, focusing on women’s and children’s health. This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s ambitious plan to nearly double the number of PHCs from 8,000 to almost 17,000 within four years. The expansion aims to enrol more vulnerable Nigerians and improve access to quality healthcare services.
Prof. Pate emphasised the committee’s dedication to refining criteria for fund allocation, addressing packaging issues, and determining fair compensation for providers. The overarching goal is to instil transparency, accountability, and answerability at state and local government levels. This ensures that the facilities utilising these funds can transparently report their usage and contribute to the broader mission of improving Nigerian health and well-being.
Dr Oyebanji Filani, Chairman of the Forum of Health Commissioners in Nigeria, expressed optimism about the meeting’s outcomes, highlighting a clear path towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) using the BHCPF. The meeting focused on establishing a foundation for improved accountability and transparency in fund disbursement and monitoring.
Dr. Walter Mulombo, the Country Representative of the WHO, lauded the discussions, particularly in light of the recently unveiled Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative. He noted that these deliberations are pivotal in accelerating the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the health sector.
The BHCPF, established under the National Health Act, is instrumental in funding a Basic Minimum Package of Health Services (BMPHS) and expanding fiscal space for health. It plays a crucial role in enhancing access to primary healthcare, strengthening the national health system, and ensuring the routine operational costs of PHCs are covered, ultimately improving healthcare access for all Nigerians.
Editorial
We collectively acknowledge the Nigerian government’s significant investment of N50 billion in Primary Healthcare Centers, which marks a pivotal step in enhancing the nation’s healthcare infrastructure. This initiative, spearheaded by Prof. Ali Pate, reflects a deep commitment to elevating the standard of healthcare, particularly for women and children.
The expansion of PHCs, as envisioned by President Bola Tinubu, is not just about increasing numbers; it’s about making quality healthcare accessible to the most vulnerable segments of society. This investment indicates the government’s resolve to bridge healthcare disparities and move towards Universal Health Coverage.
The emphasis on transparency and accountability in allocating and utilising these funds is commendable. It ensures that the resources are used effectively and that the benefits reach those in need. In these discussions, the involvement of various stakeholders, including the Forum of Health Commissioners and the World Health Organization, underscores the collaborative effort required to achieve these ambitious healthcare goals.
As we look forward to the disbursement of these funds in 2024, it is crucial to maintain this momentum and focus on efficiently implementing these initiatives. The success of this program will not only improve the health outcomes of millions of Nigerians and serve as a model for other nations striving to enhance their healthcare systems.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s healthcare system ranks 187th out of 191 countries in the World Health Organization’s performance ranking.
- Only about 5% of Nigerians are covered by health insurance.
- Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, with approximately 814 deaths per 100,000 live births.
- The life expectancy in Nigeria is significantly lower than the global average, standing at about 55 years.
- Preventable diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS account for more than 70% of the disease burden in Nigeria.