NMA Demands Government Compensation for Kaduna Drone Strike Victims

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has called on the Federal Government to provide compensation to the victims of the tragic drone bombing in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, which occurred on December 4 and resulted in numerous civilian casualties. This incident, where the army inadvertently targeted civilians while pursuing insurgents and bandits, was acknowledged by the military, which also issued an apology.
Dr. Uche Ojinmah, the National President of the NMA, voiced this demand during a press conference in Abuja. This appeal was among the critical resolutions concluded at the NMA’s National Executive Council meeting from December 10 to 17. Dr. Ojinmah expressed the association’s sympathy towards the Kaduna State and Federal Governments and commended the military for taking responsibility.
The NMA president urged the government to compensate the affected individuals and cover the medical expenses of those currently hospitalized. He emphasized the need for the military to refine their intelligence to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.
Addressing the broader issues impacting the healthcare sector, Dr Ojinmah highlighted the detrimental effects of the falling naira on medication prices, causing increased suffering among citizens. He advocated stabilizing the currency to improve access to Universal Health Coverage and reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.
Dr. Ojinmah also commented on the political crisis in River State, calling for political leaders to prioritize the people’s best interests. He questioned the practicality of a government directive requiring private and public hospitals to treat emergency cases without clarity on who bears the cost, especially in private hospitals. He pointed out that the National Health Act 2014, which mandates funding for primary healthcare to cover initial emergency treatment hours, has not been implemented.
The NMA president further addressed the directive by the Inspector General of Police regarding the treatment of gunshot patients without police reports. While doctors are ready to comply, he noted that police officers often harass hospitals in such cases, urging the police to respect the directive.
Additionally, Dr Ojinmah expressed concern over the exit of international pharmaceutical companies from Nigeria, warning of its implications for healthcare and the economy. He urged the government to improve the ease of doing business to retain these companies.
Regarding the challenges faced by medical students at Alex Ekwueme Federal University and Ambrose Alli University due to accreditation issues, Dr Ojinmah called for media attention and warned the institutions’ authorities to reverse their policies or face the medical community’s backlash.
Finally, Dr Ojinmah gave the Federal government a deadline of January 31, 2024, to implement the revised medical salary structure and approved accruement allowance, warning of potential unrest in the health sector if these demands are not met.
Editorial:
The recent call by the Nigeria Medical Association for the Federal Government to compensate the victims of the Kaduna drone attack is a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with governance and military operations. The incident in Tudun Biri is a tragic example of the unintended consequences of military actions, and it highlights the need for precision and accountability in such operations. The NMA’s demand is not just about financial reparation; it’s a call for justice and recognition of the suffering endured by innocent civilians.
The broader issues raised by Dr. Uche Ojinmah, the NMA’s National President, reflect deep-seated challenges within Nigeria’s healthcare system. The impact of the naira’s devaluation on medication prices is a critical concern affecting society’s most vulnerable. Stabilizing the currency is essential not only for economic stability but also for ensuring equitable access to healthcare.
The political crisis in River State and the directive for hospitals to treat emergency cases without precise funding mechanisms are further examples of the complexities and challenges facing Nigeria’s healthcare system. These issues underscore the need for coherent policies and effective implementation that consider the realities on the ground.
The departure of international pharmaceutical companies from Nigeria is a worrying trend that could have far-reaching implications for healthcare delivery and the economy. This situation calls for urgent government intervention to create a more conducive business environment and ensure the availability of essential medicines and healthcare services.
The plight of medical students at Alex Ekwueme Federal University and Ambrose Alli University is another area of concern. The NMA’s call for media scrutiny and institutional accountability is a reminder of the importance of maintaining standards in medical education and training.
The NMA’s demands and observations are a clarion call for a more responsive and responsible approach to healthcare governance in Nigeria. It’s a call for the government to address immediate crises and undertake systemic reforms to ensure all Nigerians’ health and well-being.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State, where the drone attack occurred, is a key agricultural and industrial centre in Nigeria, known for its diverse ethnic and cultural composition.
- The Nigeria Medical Association, established in 1951, is the largest medical association in West Africa.
- Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria is a critical goal to ensure that all individuals and communities receive the health services they need without suffering financial hardship.
- The Nigerian military has been actively involved in combating insurgency and banditry, particularly in the northern regions of the country.
- Nigeria’s National Health Act 2014 was a significant legislative step towards improving healthcare delivery and access, yet its full implementation remains challenging.