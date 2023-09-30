Nursing and Midwifery Council Inducts 69 Graduates from Edo State University

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has officially inducted 69 nursing graduates from the Department of Nursing Science at Edo State University, Uzairue. During the induction ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, praised the graduates for their dedication and hard work.
He highlighted the university’s nursing department’s achievements over the years, noting its excellence in education, research, and practice.
Prof. Aluyor also revealed that the department has received approval from the National Universities Commission to initiate a postgraduate programme in nursing science. He encouraged the inductees to maintain their pursuit of excellence in the nursing field.
Dr. Faruk Abubakar, the Secretary-General/Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, confirmed that the graduates are now certified nurses, eligible to work in any health facility across Nigeria. He emphasised the importance of adhering to the profession’s rules in the country.
Dr Omosigho Pius, the Acting Dean of the Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, mentioned that this group of inductees represents the third set of nurses produced by the university. He urged the graduates to uphold the esteemed values of the nursing profession in their service to humanity.
Editorial
The induction of these nursing graduates from Edo State University is a testament to the institution’s commitment to producing top-tier healthcare professionals. As the healthcare sector continues to evolve, the need for well-trained, dedicated, and ethical nurses becomes even more paramount.
The university’s consistent focus on excellence in nursing education, combined with the rigorous standards set by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, ensures that these graduates are well-prepared to make a positive impact in their respective roles.
However, as the healthcare landscape becomes increasingly complex, these new nurses must engage in continuous learning and professional development. The challenges of modern healthcare require a blend of technical expertise, soft skills, and a deep sense of empathy.
It’s hoped that these graduates, equipped with a solid educational foundation, will rise to these challenges and contribute significantly to the betterment of healthcare in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the public receives safe and effective nursing and midwifery care.
- Continuous professional development is crucial for nurses, allowing them to stay updated with the latest medical practices and technologies.
- Edo State University, Uzairue, is a leading institution in Nigeria, offering a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
- The nursing profession is one of the most trusted and respected professions globally, often ranking at the top in terms of trustworthiness.
- The demand for nurses is expected to rise in the coming years due to global health challenges and an ageing population.