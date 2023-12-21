Obaseki Launches Free Health Scheme for Edo Pensioners, Vigilantes

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has sanctioned over ₦1 billion for a free health insurance scheme, benefiting the state’s pensioners and vigilante operatives. This was disclosed by Dr Rock Amegor, the Director-General of the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme (EdoHIS), during a press briefing in Benin City.
The scheme aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the elderly and vigilante operatives, alleviating their out-of-pocket medical expenses and advancing the goal of Universal Health Coverage for all residents. Governor Obaseki, described by Amegor as a pacesetter, has allocated ₦1 billion to cover the health insurance of these groups, making Edo the second state in Nigeria to offer such a benefit to pensioners.
Amegor urged all pensioners in the state’s 18 local government areas to enrol in the scheme, highlighting its significance during the economic downturn. The scheme covers a wide range of medical services, including general healthcare, eye care, and dental care, addressing about 70 to 80 per cent of common medical issues.
The initiative is part of the state government’s broader strategy for universal health coverage. The EdoHIS has been digitalized, and the details of over 11,000 individuals have been collected for verification. The onboarding process for pensioners and vigilante operatives is set to commence on December 21, 2023, at the Festival Hall in Government House. The scheme covers over 200,000 enrollees and will soon include approximately 12,000 pensioners and 4,000 Edo State Security Vigilante Network operatives.
Editorial
The recent announcement by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to establish a free health insurance scheme for pensioners and vigilante operatives is a significant step towards inclusive healthcare. Allocating over ₦1 billion for this initiative is not just a financial commitment; it’s a profound statement about the value placed on the well-being of some of the most vulnerable members of society.
Pensioners, having served the state throughout their careers, deserve access to quality healthcare without the burden of additional costs. Similarly, vigilante operatives who contribute to the safety and security of the community are equally deserving of this support. This scheme reflects a government that recognizes and addresses the needs of its people, particularly those who have dedicated their lives to public service.
The comprehensive coverage of the scheme, which includes a wide range of medical services, is commendable. It demonstrates an understanding that healthcare needs are multifaceted and require a holistic approach. By reducing the financial barriers to accessing healthcare, the scheme improves the quality of life for its beneficiaries and contributes to the broader goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage.
This initiative sets a precedent for other states in Nigeria. It shows that with thoughtful planning and commitment, it is possible to create inclusive and beneficial healthcare systems for all segments of society. As Edo State embarks on this journey, it will be essential to monitor the implementation and impact of the scheme, ensuring that it delivers on its promise of quality, accessible healthcare for its pensioners and vigilante operatives.
Did You Know?
- Edo State is one of Nigeria’s 36 states, located in the southern part of the country.
- Universal Health Coverage is a global health agenda to ensure everyone can access quality health services without financial hardship.
- Pensioners in Nigeria often face challenges in accessing healthcare due to limited income and resources.
- Vigilante groups in Nigeria play a crucial role in community policing, especially in areas with limited formal security presence.
- Health insurance schemes targeted at specific groups, like pensioners and security operatives, are relatively rare in Nigeria, making Edo State’s initiative particularly noteworthy.