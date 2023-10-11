Ogun Health Chief Advocates for HPV Vaccination Amidst Concerns

Dr Elijah Ogunsola, the Executive Secretary of Ogun State Primary Health Care Board, has fervently appealed to residents to back the forthcoming free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination programme, set to commence on October 24 across 16 Nigerian states.
During this campaign, girls aged nine to 14 will be administered the HPV vaccine, which is proven to prevent approximately 95 per cent of cervical cancer cases.
Ogunsola, addressing the media at the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, assured that despite any myths or misconceptions, the vaccine is safe and free, and will significantly reduce the financial and societal burden of managing cancer nationwide.
He stated, “During this vaccination campaign which is starting on October 24, our girls between the ages of nine and 14 are the target, they are believed not to have been sexually active because this vaccination is about prevention from the infection of the Human papillomavirus which is sexually transmitted and causes cervical cancer.”
Ogunsola emphasized that the campaign is aimed at safeguarding the future of young girls against the substantial burden of cervical cancer and reassured them that the vaccine is safe.
Editorial
The initiation of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination programme in Ogun State, and indeed across selected states in Nigeria, brings to the forefront a pivotal health intervention aimed at safeguarding the future of young girls against cervical cancer.
The assurance from Dr Elijah Ogunsola regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is crucial, yet it is equally vital that the government ensures comprehensive public enlightenment to dispel myths and foster widespread acceptance of the vaccine.
The battle against cervical cancer, which has claimed numerous lives and continues to pose a significant health threat, must be fought on all fronts, with vaccination being a key strategy.
We advocate for a robust, transparent, and inclusive communication strategy that not only provides clear and accurate information about the HPV vaccine but also actively engages and involves communities in the process.
The government, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders must collaborate to ensure the successful implementation of the vaccination programme, thereby protecting future generations from the scourge of cervical cancer and moving towards a healthier nation.
Did You Know?
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract, with both non-cancerous and cancerous lesions.
- Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, and HPV is identified as a primary risk factor.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the HPV vaccine as part of routine vaccinations in all countries, along with other prevention measures.
- Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest incidence of cervical cancer, and it remains a major public health concern.
- The HPV vaccine has been administered in over 130 countries worldwide, with millions of doses given and a robust safety record.