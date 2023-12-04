Ogun Hospital Boosts Staff: 200 New Medical Professionals to Join

Yohaig NG reports a significant development in the healthcare sector of Ogun State, as the Federal Government has sanctioned the recruitment of 200 medical and clinical staff for the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta. This move is a strategic response to the recent departure of health workers from the facility, widely known as the ‘Japa syndrome’.
The approval for this substantial recruitment was confirmed in a letter from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation, dated November 24, and addressed to the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre. The letter, marked HCSF/SPSO/ODD/E&WP/650361, was a direct response to the medical Centre’s plea for additional staff, under the title ‘RE: Application For A Waiver To Employ Staff At Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta’.
The waiver allows the Federal Medical Centre to fill 200 positions, including 100 medical staff on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and 50 nursing officers and nursing superintendents on the Consolidated Health Salary Structure. This recruitment aligns with the 2023 Approved Establishment position of the Centre.
The letter also advised the Ogun FMC to obtain clearance from the Budget Office of the Federation by extant circulars issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. It emphasized adherence to extant rules, including the Federal Character principle, in filling these vacancies.
In a phone interview, Segun Orisajor, the medical centre spokesperson, confirmed the letter’s authenticity. He expressed gratitude towards the Head of Service of the Federation and Ministers of Health for this decision, which is expected to alleviate the staff shortage caused by the Japa syndrome.
Dr. Jimoh Saheed, Chairman of the Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria, had previously informed Yohaig NG that the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta had lost about 50 consultants and 150 resident doctors in the last four years due to the Japa syndrome.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we are witnessing a pivotal moment in the healthcare landscape of Ogun State with the Federal Government’s approval to recruit 200 medical professionals at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta. This decision is a response to a crisis and a proactive step towards strengthening our healthcare system.
The ‘Japa syndrome’ phenomenon, where skilled health workers migrate to foreign countries, has left a gaping void in our medical institutions. This mass exodus has strained the existing healthcare infrastructure and raised concerns about Nigeria’s future of medical services. The government’s move to fill these vacancies is a commendable step towards addressing this critical issue.
However, this initiative must be part of a larger, more comprehensive strategy. Recruitment alone cannot sustain our healthcare system. We must also focus on retaining these professionals by improving working conditions, offering competitive remuneration, and ensuring career progression opportunities. Creating an environment where medical professionals feel valued and motivated to serve their nation is essential.
This situation calls for a deeper introspection into the reasons behind the Japa syndrome. Why are our skilled professionals leaving? What can make Nigeria an attractive place for them to practice their profession? These are questions that need urgent attention and action from all stakeholders in the healthcare sector.
In echoing our opening thesis, while we applaud the government’s immediate response to the staffing crisis, we also advocate for a long-term, sustainable approach to healthcare management. Investing in our medical professionals is investing in the health and well-being of our nation.
Did You Know?
- Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta: This Centre is one of the leading healthcare facilities in Ogun State, offering a range of medical services to the local population.
- Japa Syndrome: This term has become popular in Nigeria, referring to the trend of skilled professionals, particularly in healthcare, migrating to foreign countries for better opportunities.
- Ogun State: Known for its rich cultural heritage, it is also a hub for educational institutions, including several tertiary healthcare training facilities.
- Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS): This salary structure for medical and dental officers in Nigeria is designed to improve their remuneration and incentivize their service there.
- Healthcare in Nigeria: Nigeria’s healthcare system faces challenges such as inadequate funding, infrastructure deficits, and a shortage of healthcare professionals, partly due to migration to other countries for better opportunities.