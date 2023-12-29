Ogun State Launches Campaign Against Cholera and Water-Borne Diseases

The Ogun State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN) has initiated a comprehensive sensitisation and awareness campaign to combat the outbreak of cholera and other water-borne diseases. This proactive measure follows a cholera outbreak four months ago that affected over 200 people and resulted in at least ten fatalities.
Mrs Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan, the state Commissioner for Rural Development, emphasised the importance of this campaign during her address in Surulere community, Agbo-Afoju, Sabo, in Abeokuta North Local Government Area. She highlighted that the dry season often leads to a drop in well water levels, pushing residents to rely on less reliable water sources. “Proper hygienic practices and attitudinal change are prerequisites for a disease-free society,” Ilori-Oduntan stated, underscoring the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards endemic diseases.
The commissioner, represented by RUWATSAN’s programme manager, Mr Sola Ogunbo, urged the community to maintain clean drainage, avoid indiscriminate refuse dumping, and ensure every household has proper toilet facilities. She pointed out that unhygienic practices can lead to various ailments, including typhoid and dysentery.
Dr. Munir Adesola, Chairman of the Ilupeju Oke-Odo Community Development Council, commended the agency for its efforts. He called for the continuation of such campaigns and their expansion to other communities across the state.
The event featured the disinfection of selected water sources, demonstrations of handwashing techniques and water purification methods, and the distribution of wash materials to representatives of over 50 Community Development Associations.
Editorial
The recent cholera outbreak in Ogun State and the subsequent response by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency highlight a critical aspect of public health: the importance of preventive measures and community engagement in combating water-borne diseases. The agency’s initiative is a commendable step towards safeguarding the health of the residents.
This campaign serves as a reminder that health crises often stem from fundamental issues like inadequate water supply and poor sanitation. Addressing these fundamental needs is a matter of health but also of social justice and equity. Ensuring access to clean water and sanitation facilities is a fundamental human right, and governments at all levels must prioritise these services.
We advocate for a holistic approach to health education and infrastructure development. Regular sensitisation programs and improving water and sanitation infrastructure can significantly reduce the incidence of diseases like cholera. It’s also essential to foster community participation in these initiatives, as local involvement is critical to the success of any public health campaign.
The Ogun State government’s efforts should be a model for other states facing similar challenges. Proactive measures, rather than reactive responses, are the cornerstone of effective public health management. As we progress, let’s hope such initiatives become a staple in public health policy, ensuring a healthier future for all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Cholera is caused by ingesting food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.
- Ogun State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and as a central manufacturing hub.
- Globally, there are an estimated 1.3 to 4.0 million cases of cholera and 21,000 to 143,000 deaths due to cholera each year.
- Proper sanitation and clean drinking water are crucial in preventing cholera, yet over 2 billion people worldwide lack access to safely managed drinking water services.
- The World Health Organization recommends oral cholera vaccines as a supplementary tool in preventing and controlling cholera outbreaks.